Inventhelp Inventor Develops New System To Remove Toilet Odors (SGJ-444)


1/16/2025 1:50:41 PM

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system that would effectively remove toilet odors from the bathroom," said an inventor, from Sandy, Utah, "so I invented the SEE YA. My design eliminates foul odors, and it could contribute to fresher air in the bathroom."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to eliminate unpleasant odors in the bathroom. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional sprays and air fresheners that mask odors. As a result, it reduces discomfort and embarrassment. It also could make the bathroom environment more pleasant. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGJ-444, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

