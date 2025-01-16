Leigh Fibers Announces Strategic Restructuring To Enhance Efficiencies And Drive Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WELLFORD, SC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leigh Fibers announced today the completion of a restructuring plan aimed at further integrating the businesses of ReVive Fiber (formerly Martex Fiber) and Leigh Fibers. The plan includes the consolidation of its operational footprint, a renewed focus on its core competencies, and the streamlining of its internal structure to position the company for profitable, long-term growth.Key Highlights of the Restructuring:Consolidation of Operational Footprint:Leigh Fibers facility in Wellford, South Carolina will be consolidated into ReVive Fiber's facility, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Leigh will maintain a small presence in Wellford into 2026. All office staff will be relocated to ReVive's offices in Spartanburg. The Brownsville, Texas facility will continue to operate as is. No production capabilities will be lost, and customers will continue to be serviced as they are today.Renewed Focus on Core Competencies:As part of this restructuring, Leigh Fiber's nonwovens line has been idled and moving forward the company's focus will be on its engineered fiber business, it's global trading business, and its continued leadership in the second life and sustainability efforts being put in to diverting post-consumer textile waste from landfill. In addition, the company plans to return to its roots of being present in the market and providing solutions and support to its customers and industry associations.Streamlining of Internal Structure:The two companies have successfully assimilated their teams and expertise, eliminating inefficiencies and creating a nimble structure that is capable of quickly responding to market needs.John Peoples, President of both Leigh Fibers and ReVive Fibers, stated, "Since buying ReVive Fiber 11 months ago, the leadership team has been deliberate about taking the time to understand what the next chapter needed to look like for both of these companies. Between Leigh's 100 years in business and ReVive's 50, we wanted to make sure we maintained the best of both and rekindled the spirit and culture that made these companies great. By making these moves, we've put ourselves in a position to quickly restore profitability to the business and be able to make the investments necessary to support the needs of the market. Our experience, expertise, and capabilities are unmatched by anyone in the industry and with the appropriate focus, I have no doubt we will be successful for years to come."About Leigh FibersEstablished in 1922, Leigh Fibers is the largest textile recycler in North America and has been innovating in the field of textile recycling for over a century. From complex waste management services to engineered fiber solutions, we service customers all over the world and have diverted billions of pounds of textile waste from landfill.

