Helical Fusion To Pitch At Litestream Impact Investment Gathering During World Economic Forum 2025

10 visionary founders to present at the prestigious Litestream Impact Gathering during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025

Taguchi joins 10 visionary founders to showcase Helical Fusion's progress toward the world's first steady-state fusion machine to global investors.

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Helical Fusion Co., Ltd. is proud to announce that its Co-Founder and CEO, Takaya Taguchi, has been selected as one of the 10 visionary founders to present at the prestigious Litestream Impact Investment Gathering during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos.

This exclusive event, hosted by Litestream Ventures for the fourth year, will take place on January 23, 2025. Held in Davos during the WEF, the gathering convenes 100 prominent investors, including General Partners, Limited Partners, family offices, angel investors, and high-net-worth individuals.

The Litestream Impact Investment Gathering provides a platform for 10 exceptional founders with innovative solutions to combat global challenges aligned with the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Taguchi will pitch Helical Fusion's groundbreaking advancements in fusion energy-a critical step toward achieving a sustainable, net-zero energy future.

Helical Fusion is developing the world's first steady-state fusion machine. It inherits decades of research at the National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS), which has invested over $4 billion in experiments, and leverages the expertise of top fusion researchers.

“We are honored to represent Japan on this global platform,” said Takaya Taguchi, Co-Founder and CEO of Helical Fusion.“This is a remarkable opportunity to showcase our progress and huge potential in fusion energy development and engage with impact-driven investors worldwide.”

-Event Details:

Event Title: Litestream Impact Investment Gathering During World Economic Forum 2025

When: January 23, 2025 – 12:30-3:00 PM

Where: Davos, Switzerland, during World Economic Forum

-About Helical Fusion:

Helical Fusion is a Japanese start-up company committed to developing and commercializing fusion energy through a magnetic confinement fusion machine. By incorporating cutting-edge technologies and expertise based on decades of national research, Helical Fusion aims to realize the world's first steady-state fusion machine. Recognized for its innovative approaches, the company has secured significant support, including SBIR grant funding in Japan, accelerating its journey toward achieving sustainable energy solutions.

