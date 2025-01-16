YOUU Health Uses Network Effects Model To Integrate Clinical Healthcare With Community Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YOUUniverse Population Cloud

Platform Uses Effects Model to Scale Population Health by Combining Clinical Healthcare With Community Care Services Operated as Integrated Care Units

- Ed DeShields, President YOUU Health

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- YOUU Health , a leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has expanded its YOUUniverse platform to combine healthcare providers, payers, and community organizations into specialized networks to support integrated population healthcare units, or ICUs.

This initiative aims to address a fundamental gap in population health where care is difficult to navigate between clinical with non-clinical services thus making it difficult to solve complex population health problems. The announcement serves to reinforce YOUU Health's commitment to its service providers to help identify and integrate care team workflows within privately connected networks supporting a wider view of health.

Support for Community Integration of Social Determinants of Health

This announcement marks an industry milestone where privately connected networks can be created to support a wider view of optimal health outcomes by incorporating social determinants of health (SDOH) activity of individuals seeking help or by redesigning programs that fall short of optimal care outcomes. Social determinations have long proven to disproportionally affect long-term health outcomes. SDOH data from the Platform includes AI risk predictors pointing to optimal and suboptimal levels of health influences like lifestyle, housing, education, nutrition and violence, among others. The platform supports workflow for up to two dozen agency types to immediately collaborate real-time.

“YOUUniverse addresses population health gaps with a privately networked ecosystems that aligns goals, simplifies workflows, and improves outcomes among clinical and nonclinical service providers,” said Ed DeShields President and CEO of YOUU Health.

Solving the complexity of treating clinical health without having access to broad social influences feedback can negatively affect up to 80% of health outcomes. This lack of real time integration among community agencies, of all types, create suboptimal results that can reach up to 69% of those treated, the analysis said. YOUU Health's same analysis finds that among 25,688 behavioral health cases, 37% of clinical cases representing $276 million in expenditures for care may have seen unfavorable results from clinical-only care and where social determinants were not but could have been integrated into a care plan for better results.

The platform is compatible with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Integrated Behavioral Health model (IBH) which realigns care navigation on a "no-wrong-door" access methodology. The CMS IBH ensures individuals are directed to the right resources - whether within local, regional, or state-level services. The YOUUniverse Platform spans any health services delivery into configurable, private networks.

Let's talk . Jump on my calendar to discuss your case for optimal care and AI risk determination.

About YOUU Health:

YOUU Health is the most powerfully interconnected healthcare navigation platform ever.

Our hyper-connected network effect health cloud allows you to quickly build your healthcare community across any care continuum for the life of the patients, citizens and participants who need population support services. Connect to any provider, service agency or care team anywhere - in one platform - to navigate or coordinate care with ease.

See Video Overview

Edward DeShields

YOUU Health

+1 855-800-8886

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.