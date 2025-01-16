Ovintiv To Host Its 2024 Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results Conference Call And Webcast On February 27, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV ) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2024 fourth quarter and year-end results call at 9:00 a.m. MT, on Thursday February 27, 2025. The Company plans to release its and operating results after close, Wednesday February 26, 2025. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at .

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at

to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Please dial 888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America) or 437-900-0527 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

