KING COCKTAIL -- DALE DEGROFF -- JOINS CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christina Cates on Confidential poster

DALE DEGROFF in background, CHRISTINA CATES in foreground

Dale DeGroff, a renowned American bartender and author, affectionately known as“King Cocktail," joins Christina Cates on her CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL talk show

- Lucas A. Ferrara, ProducerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Things are never dry at CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL with Christina Cates, a popular new talk show airing Sunday evenings from 9-10 PM (Eastern) on AM970 radio. And her next show is certainly no exception.Her special guest will be Dale DeGroff, a renowned American bartender and author affectionately known as“King Cocktail.” Widely credited with pioneering the craft cocktail movement and revitalizing classic cocktail recipes, DeGroff gained notoriety in the late 1980s and 1990s as the chief bartender at New York City's Rainbow Room. His emphasis on high-quality ingredients and classic techniques set new bartending standards.The founding president of the Museum of the American Cocktail in New Orleans, DeGroff has authored two books, The Craft of the Cocktail and The Essential Cocktail, which are considered indispensable references for bartenders.Join Christina Cates on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 9 PM (Eastern) - as she chats with DeGroff about his career and his latest line of spirits, which include a New World Amaro and Bitter Apertivo - by tuning in to AM970 radio (if you're in the New York Tri-State area), or listen to the broadcast here:▫️You'll also find a recorded version of the show on all the major“podcatchers,” including Amazon Music, Apple, Audible, iHeart, Spotify, and YouTube.▫️Why not give Christina's show a listen? She offers plenty of food ... and drink ... for thought!

CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL PROMO

