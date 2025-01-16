Arcus Partnerstm Launches New Marketing Managed Service, 'Creative Edgetm,' In Strategic Partnership With Chameleoon Media

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arcus PartnersTM, a leading WealthTech and Managed Services provider for SME Wealth Management, RIA, and Broker-Dealer firms, is proud to announce the launch of its new marketing and group, Creative EdgeTM, as part of a strategic partnership with Chameleoon Media. This new venture is designed to empower SME firms in the Wealth Management, RIA, and BD space with on-demand resources, innovative marketing solutions, SEO, branding, and strategic support tailored to their unique needs, including expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud technology.The new Creative EdgeTM group will provide essential marketing support for Wealth Management, RIA, and Broker-Dealer firms that may lack dedicated marketing resources or require additional expertise to create compelling content, social media posts, videos, and more. Additionally, Creative EdgeTM will deliver specialized services to help firms maximize their marketing dollars and investment in Salesforce Marketing Cloud, ensuring seamless integration and execution of their digital marketing campaigns.“The launch of Creative EdgeTM marks an exciting expansion of our capabilities,” said Gerry Murphy, CEO of Arcus Partners.“We understand that SME Wealth Management, RIA, and BD firms need innovative marketing strategies and marketing resources to stand out in today's competitive environment. By combining our expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud and industry-focused marketing with Chameleoon Media's creative acumen and dynamic resource capabilities, Creative Edge delivers a comprehensive managed service that drives high-quality and cost-effective results.”Chameleoon Media, formerly known as My Social Media Marketing, is an agency renowned for its adaptability and creativity in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Together, Creative EdgeTM and Chameleoon Media will deliver innovative marketing strategies, allowing firms to focus on their core financial services while elevating their brand visibility and client engagement.“We're thrilled to collaborate with Arcus Partners on this initiative,” said Mayuresh Shivade, Founder and CEO of Chameleoon Media.“Creative EdgeTM represents a perfect synergy of industry expertise and creative strategy. With the added capability to support Salesforce Marketing Cloud, we're poised to deliver even greater value to Wealth Management, RIA, and BD firms.”Creative EdgeTM offers a suite of services, including:.Dynamic Resource Capabilities to add that“extra set of hands” to your marketing team.Custom content creation for logos, websites, social media, and email campaigns..Video production tailored to simplify complex financial concepts..Social media management and SEO to drive meaningful audience engagement..Graphic design and branding to refine and elevate visual identity..Salesforce Marketing Cloud support to enhance campaign effectiveness, optimize platform utilization, and deliver personalized client experiences.By launching Creative EdgeTM, Arcus PartnersTM continues to expand its value proposition beyond technology and operational services, addressing the critical marketing needs of Wealth Management, RIA, and BD firms in today's competitive environment while leveraging its Salesforce expertise.For more information about Creative EdgeTM or to inquire about services, please contact: ...About Chameleoon Media:Chameleoon Media is a creative agency dedicated to helping brands adapt, blend, and captivate in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Formerly known as My Social Media Marketing, the agency offers a range of services, including content creation, graphic design, social media management, and video production, designed to make brands shine.About Arcus PartnersTMArcus PartnersTM, a leading WealthTech and Managed Services provider, delivers cutting-edge technology solutions to the Wealth Management, RIA, and Broker-Dealer industries. With a focus on empowering firms through advanced platforms, data management, and analytics, Arcus Partners is dedicated to helping clients achieve their strategic goals and drive business success.For more information about Arcus Partners please visit: .Media Contact:Gerry Murphy | CEO | Arcus Partners® | ...Trademark information: Arcus PartnersTM and Creative EdgeTM are trademarks of Arcus, Inc. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

