Midtown East Expands Its Reputation As A Commercial Powerhouse With Booz Allen Hamilton Relocation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Midtown East

Highwoods Properties and Bromley Companies Welcomes Global Consulting Leader to its Thriving Mixed-Use Development

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Highwoods Properties and Bromley Companies are excited to announce that Booz Allen Hamilton, a global leader in consulting, analytics, and technology, will relocate its Tampa office to Midtown East, an 18-story tower in the award-winning Midtown Tampa development.

Midtown East, developed as a joint venture between Highwoods Properties and Bromley Companies, has already accounted for nearly 340,000 square feet ahead of its Q2 2025 opening. It will stand as the tallest building in the Westshore district, offering over 400,000 square feet of premium office space with a full spectrum of amenities that includes ample covered parking, high-speed destination elevators, floor-to-ceiling windows with 360-degree views, and The Conservatory-an exclusive customer lounge featuring private breakout rooms and a podcast studio.

Home to major corporations such as Primo Water, KForce, Prudential, Greystar, TECO, Nestlé, Schindler, and Gresham Smith, Midtown Tampa has quickly become a sought-after business hub for industry-leading firms and a model of post-pandemic commercial real estate success. Booz Allen Hamilton will occupy 10,167 square feet at the building, further elevating the area.

“Booz Allen Hamilton is a fantastic addition to Midtown East,” said Dan Woodward, Senior Vice President of Highwoods Properties,“The pre-leasing success highlights our vision of Midtown Tampa as a vibrant destination, offering the ideal blend of amenities, including over 220,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, two hotels, outdoors walking trails, in addition to being ideally located within Tampa, which has made Midtown a magnet for top-tier talent and world-class companies.”

The central location of Midtown Tampa-connecting Tampa's Westshore and Downtown districts-along with its walkable campus featuring a wide array of retail, dining, and entertainment options, makes it one of the most sought-after business hubs in the region. This relocation underscores the growing trend of businesses choosing Midtown Tampa as a strategic base, further highlighting the area's strength and appeal.

###

ABOUT BOOZ ALLEN

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) is a leading global consulting firm that provides management and technology consulting services to clients in the commercial, government, and defense sectors. With a commitment to innovation, Booz Allen helps organizations navigate the complex challenges of the modern world by delivering cutting-edge solutions in areas such as digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics, and engineering. Founded in 1914, Booz Allen has earned a reputation for delivering results that matter to clients, drive impact, and foster sustainable growth. The company's deep expertise, diverse talent, and mission-driven approach empower organizations to solve their toughest problems and stay ahead in an ever-changing landscape. With a focus on integrity, collaboration, and forward-thinking, Booz Allen is shaping the future of business and technology. For more information, visit .

ABOUT HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES, INC.

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. These markets are highly energized and amenity-rich workplace locations that enhance our customer's ability to attract and retain talent. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, and in turn, our stakeholders. Locally, Highwoods is the largest office landlord in Tampa Bay with a portfolio of over 3.2M SF of Class A office space. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at .

ABOUT BROMLEY COMPANIES

Since its founding in 1972, The Bromley Companies has built a diversified portfolio of real estate across the country including office, student housing, retail and industrial assets. Bromley has developed and owned over 5 million square feet of real estate since inception. With a sharp focus on developing compelling tenant spaces and highly personalized service, Bromley continues to create innovative, vibrant, sustainable places that connect lives and enrich communities. Relying on an experienced in-house team of financial, construction, leasing and management professionals, the company employs an intensive, hands-on approach to successfully reposition and develop real estate. Throughout the years, Bromley's development and investment teams have generated consistently superior returns for financial partners and long-term value to the communities in which we operate. Bromley is headquartered in New York City with offices in Illinois and Florida. For more information, visit .

ABOUT MIDTOWN TAMPA

On 23 acres, the massive, $1 billion, award-winning Midtown Tampa is the first mixed-use community of its kind in Tampa, and the catalyst for an entirely new district connecting Westshore and Downtown. Midtown Tampa will deliver 1.8 million square feet of retail, residential and Class A office space in the first phase, plus entertainment and hospitality to the surrounding neighborhood and the Tampa Bay region. Bromley Companies worked with co-developers Highwoods Properties on the Midtown West office building, Concord Hospitality on Marriott's dual branded Aloft and Element Hotel and Crescent Communities NOVEL Midtown, luxury apartment homes overlooking Midtown Commons. In partnership with CASTO Southeast Realty, LLC, and Jeffrey R. Anderson Real Estate, announcements include more than two dozen retail and dining establishments, listed at . For more information about Midtown Tampa, visit .

Sarah Lesch

Playbook Public Relations

+1 813-727-4077

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.