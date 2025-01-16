Mathnasium Named Among The Top Franchises In Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® Ranking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "This recognition as a leading franchise highlights the strength of Mathnasium's business model, the growing demand for supplemental math education, and the dedication of our franchisees," said Tyler Sgro, CEO of Mathnasium . "Our record-breaking growth in 2024, including the milestone of reaching 1,000 U.S. locations, demonstrates the impact of our innovative teaching methods and our strong support for franchisees. Together, we remain committed to helping students succeed in math and beyond, while continuing to expand our global reach in 2025."

Entrepreneur continuously refines its ranking formula to evaluate the evolving franchise marketplace. The editorial team analyzes factors such as costs, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial stability, using over 150 data points. The top 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores are then ranked in the Franchise 500®.

This recognition follows a highly successful year of franchise development and exceptional franchisee support:



In 2024, Mathnasium awarded 184 new franchise agreements, which included 54 first-time franchisees joining the network, 21 established franchisees expanding with new centers, and significant momentum in resale transactions.

The brand introduced initiatives designed to enhance the franchisee and student experience, including enhancements to their proprietary student assessment process, an expanded numerical fluency program, and a new test preparation curriculum. Mathnasium prioritized internation growth and saw 24 new center openings in Canada, reaching 100 centers nationwide and achieving 66% year-over-year growth . Mathnasium also entered Romania , projecting to open 25 centers there over the next six years.

Mathnasium provides franchisees with comprehensive support and training, encompassing an initial training program, ongoing education, a strategic blend of corporate and local marketing initiatives to optimize market potential, and access to exclusive software tools and resources. For information about Mathnasium's franchise opportunities, visit - .

To view Mathnasium in the full ranking, visit . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium MethodTM - the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development - has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide in 11 countries, Mathnasium has been named on Franchise Business Review's

Top 200 list

4 years in a row. The franchise has also been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 18 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit .

