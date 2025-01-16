Tracelink Continues Rapid Growth And Completes Transformation Into Platform Company In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the only no-code digitalization for intelligent orchestration of the chain, today announced a landmark year of customer growth and groundbreaking product innovation. Fueled by the rapid adoption of end-to-end orchestration solutions on OPUS, the Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions, TraceLink and its expanding ecosystem of partners are poised to redefine the future

of digital supply chain transformation in Healthcare, Life Sciences, and beyond.

Customer & Network Ecosystem Growth Through Platform Excellence



In 2024, TraceLink recorded explosive growth across its global customer base and trading partner network, adding 231 new customers, including 50 competitive winbacks for global track-and-trace orchestration and 43 new customers for Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) in the solution's first calendar year of general availability. This commercial success was spurred by significant OPUS platform innovation, including the introduction of the industry's only no-code, drag-and-drop capabilities that enable business users to configure multienterprise supply chain solutions and end-to-end supply chain reports and dashboards. These capabilities, combined with the introduction of an AI assistant and a fully open ecosystem for certified Solution Partners and Technology Partners, are enabling TraceLink customers to radically accelerate strategic end-to-end supply chain digitalization programs with their trading partner networks.

"2024 has been a transformative year for TraceLink as customer adoption of MINT on OPUS has seen more than forty new Life Sciences and Healthcare companies signing up to accelerate their supply chain digitalization journeys. These innovative first-movers operate supply chains across multiple product classes, are headquartered in more than a dozen countries, come from four different segments across the end-to-end supply chain, and are pursuing orchestration use cases spanning External Manufacturing, Direct Supply Management, Logistics, Transportation, and Commerce," said Shabbir Dahod, President & CEO of TraceLink. "In 2025, the market should expect further innovation from TraceLink, including the release of AI-powered supply chain orchestration agents which will accelerate customers' business performance using the growing volume of real-time, end-to-end supply chain transactions and track-and-trace orchestration data flowing through the TraceLink Network."

TraceLink Completes Transformation Into a Platform Company

Based on the benefits that TraceLink derives from using the OPUS platform's no-code digitalization tools with a growing ecosystem of certified partners, TraceLink has restructured its global team to serve its customers more effectively as a platform company. This strategic organizational evolution reflects TraceLink's enhanced ability to scale, enabling the company to serve 10-100 times more customers and their trading partners while delivering richer capabilities that empower the orchestration of all business processes in pursuit of end-to-end supply chain digitalization. By advancing end-to-end digitalization-a critical prerequisite in creating the real-time data needed for leveraging AI and machine learning-TraceLink and its partner ecosystem are driving the future of supply chain management, strengthening its leadership in AI-driven supply chain intelligence, and continuing to lead the market in serving the regulatory compliance and global track-and-trace needs of TraceLink's more than 1,750+ customers.

For media inquiries, please contact: Erica Burns ([email protected] ).

About TraceLink



TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-OnceTM network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely. To learn more, visit

.

SOURCE Tracelink, Inc.

