(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "President Trump's stand for the gospel is not without recognition, not just by American Christians, but all Christians globally," said Pastor Kumuyi. "During his first term, hosted the first ever meeting of foreign ministers focused solely on international religious freedom and, in his campaign, he promised to support Christian values and priorities."

William F. Kumuyi, Pastor of World's 3rd Largest Church, to Attend President Trump's Inauguration.

During his U.S. visit, Kumuyi will meet members of Congress, American church leaders and media representatives. He is available for interviews from Jan. 17- 27 to discuss topics, including:



The Global Shift of Christianity: Kumuyi can elaborate on a Lausanne Movement report about the epicenter of Christianity moving from the Global North (Europe, North America) to the Global South (Africa, Asia, Latin America).

Global Leadership: At the recent DCLM Global Leadership Strategy Congress, Kumuyi challenged nearly 20,000 church leaders from 120 countries to embrace 2025 as the "Year of Higher Ground." Faith in Practice: In a recent Christian Post Op-ed, Kumuyi called on American Christians to deepen their trust in God for daily concerns, urging, "Why is it that we can trust God for eternity but not for today?"

"This moment in history reminds us that faith transcends borders and unites believers worldwide," Kumuyi said. "As we gather here, the global church stands together in prayer and purpose, advocating for faith-based dialogue to shape policies that uphold religious liberty and foster the growth of Christianity worldwide."

About William F. Kumuyi:

Kumuyi founded Deeper Christian Life Ministry in 1973 after a Bible study he began in his apartment with 15 students grew into a church plant that now averages 120,000 people in weekly attendance. Since then, Kumuyi's powerful Bible teaching has grown into a global ministry with thousands of local congregations in 120 nations, along with annual church leader conferences and monthly Global Crusade with Kumuyi evangelistic crusades that have reached over 6 million people, of which more than 730,000 have made a faith commitment.

