Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Wolfspeed, ("Wolfspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: WOLF ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between August 16, 2023 and November 6, 2024, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that (1) the Company had overstated the demand for its key product and placed undue reliance on purported design wins; (2) the facility's growth had begun to taper before even recognizing the $100 million revenue per quarter allegedly achievable with only 20% utilization of the fab, let alone the promised $2 billion revenue purportedly achievable by the facility; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

