Introducing Corix: An MGA From Vouch, Empowering Brokers With Tailored Insurance Products

Vouch, the leading insurance provider for the innovation economy, announced today the unveiling of Corix, its new managing general agent brand. This strategic development underscores Vouch's commitment to innovation and delivering tailored insurance solutions.

Corix is a trusted leader in insurance and delivers underwriting and claims expertise through its innovative insurance products. Corix partners with leading insurance brokers, offering proprietary products and dynamic underwriting capabilities to address the evolving needs of the technology, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and consulting & tech services companies.

"Corix is a natural evolution of Vouch's commitment to innovation and growth," said Sam Hodges, CEO of Vouch.

"This approach supports our breadth and reach. Corix will concentrate on supporting our brokerage partners across a variety of industries, while Vouch delivers exceptional digital and full-service brokerage services to high-growth companies."

Why Corix



Practical innovation. Corix's in-house innovation team stays ahead of industry trends and client demands, developing products that fill critical gaps and adapt quickly to changing risks.

Proactive partnership. Corix's underwriting team anticipates the needs of policyholders, ensuring seamless service and strategic support before issues arise.

Flexible products.

Corix has pioneered first-of-its kind, affirmative coverage for high-growth companies and regularly updates forms based on market trends. Reliable and secure protection.

Corix policies are issued with the backing of State National Insurance Company and United Specialty Insurance Company, both rated "A" by A.M. Best.

Looking Ahead

Corix has already appointed select brokerages across the United States to help them win more business and support their clients. By aligning with Vouch's mission to transform insurance, Corix aims to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to brokers and their clients alike.

