(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "It's time to abandon the idea that one-size-fits-all leadership development programs will meet organizational needs,"

says Claire Sears , manager of Solutions at McLean & Company. "Rather, targeted programs that are aligned with organizational goals make learning contextual and drive business impact. By tying to business goals and KPIs from the start, it serves the double purpose of ensuring the program is relevant and enables ROI measurement, if needed."

The firm's research includes McLean & Company's four-step process for HR and organizations to build effective, targeted leadership development programs. The process is outlined below:

In step one, activities include establishing a project team, reviewing existing leadership competencies to ensure alignment, and identifying organizational risks to leadership development efforts.Step two consists of developing learning objectives for the program based on organizational goals and identifying gaps in current leadership development activities based on learning objectives.The activities in step three include determining learning activities, mapping out the leadership development program, defining how to measure and track the program's effectiveness, and determining how the program will be maintained in the future.In the fourth and final step, outcomes include determining guidelines for who will participate in the program, choosing an appropriate rollout strategy and key messages for communication, evaluating the program, and identifying areas to iterate.

McLean & Company advises that it is important to involve senior leaders as change champions in the program development process, noting that communications from senior leaders are particularly impactful when supported by an empowered HR organization. Additionally, the firm reminds HR and organizational leaders to continuously adjust leadership development programs to ensure they are delivering impactful value aligned with organizational goals.

To access the full Build Impactful Leadership Development Programs

resource, please contact [email protected] .

To learn more about an accessible way to accelerate a learning and development project through McLean & Company's Build Impactful Leadership Development Programs workshop, please visit the workshop page .



To register for McLean & Company's free upcoming webinar inspired by the firm's HR Trends Report 2025, please visit the registration page for January 16 at 1:00 PM ET

or the registration page for January 23 at 1:00 PM ET .

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights and commentary on HR priorities and trends in 2025 , HR's critical role in digital transformation ,

the future of work , and more can contact Senior Communications Manager Kelsey King at [email protected] .



About McLean & Company

McLean & Company

pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group .

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

SOURCE McLean & Company