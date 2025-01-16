Rexel: New Date For Rexel’S Full-Year Results

The publication of Rexel's full-year 2024 results and accompanying call, which had initially been scheduled for February 13, 2025, have been brought forward to Wednesday, February 12, 2025 after close.

This change has been made in response to a large number of results publications in the sector. Timing and connection details will be communicated in the coming days.



