Heritage Distribution Holdings Announces Promotion Of Tucker Byram To Chief Operating Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distribution Holdings (HDH) is pleased to announce the of Tucker Byram to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. This decision underscores HDH's commitment to leveraging exceptional talent and fostering leadership that aligns with its mission of being the“Fastest, Easiest, and Best” partner for customers and suppliers.

Alex Averitt, Chief Executive Officer of HDH, expressed his confidence in Tucker's ability to excel in this pivotal role:“Tucker has demonstrated outstanding leadership and strategic vision throughout his career. His dedication, deep industry knowledge, and proven track record make him the ideal leader to drive operational excellence and further our commitment to people, customer service, and growth. We are excited to see the impact he will continue to make in this expanded capacity.”

Tucker also shared his thoughts on the promotion:“I am deeply honored to step into this role and grateful for the trust placed in me by Alex and the HDH team. Our company's strength lies in the incredible people and partnerships we've built, and I am committed to working alongside them to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and suppliers.”

As Chief Operating Officer (COO), Tucker will have full day-to-day financial responsibility for all Heritage Distribution Holdings (HDH) companies and report directly to the HDH CEO. Leveraging his experience and relationships, Tucker will focus on helping the companies' commercial leaders implement best practices that enable each local team to be the“Fastest, Easiest, and Best” partner for customers and suppliers.

Tucker represents the third generation of his family's leadership in the business, bringing a deep-rooted understanding of Ed's Supply's culture and values. Over the past three years, he served as Regional President, leading the South Central group, which comprises Ed's Supply and Coastal Supply. During this time, he successfully managed large-scale initiatives, including operational cost-saving efforts, pricing strategies, ERP system conversions, and acquisition integration. His leadership helped strengthen the group's operational capabilities and market presence. During the acquisition of Ed's Supply by HDH, Tucker led the sell-side due diligence efforts and the post-close integration activities. Prior to the acquisition, he served as Vice President of Ed's Supply, where he had full P&L responsibility for the Ed's Central group.

Earlier in his career, Tucker worked in various hands-on roles across the business, including sales and operations. These experiences provided him with a well-rounded, day-to-day perspective of the business which has been critical to his success as an executive leader. Tucker holds a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering, having graduated first in his class.

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer's warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

