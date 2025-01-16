Curbcutos And MKF Advisors Announce Partnership To Enhance Digital Accessibility For Government And Corporate Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dominic FolinoBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CurbCutOS , a leading provider of innovative digital accessibility solutions, and MKF Advisors , a premier relations and management consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at raising awareness and driving the adoption of comprehensive digital accessibility practices within government agencies and related sectors.Through this collaboration, the two companies will work to advance the digital accessibility standards of websites, mobile applications and electronic documents across MKF Advisors' extensive client base, which includes federal and state government networks. By ensuring that these digital platforms meet and exceed established accessibility benchmarks, the partnership aims to foster an accessible digital environment for all users, particularly individuals with disabilities.The primary goals of this initiative include:. Compliance with key accessibility standards: This partnership will help clients align with critical regulations, including the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Section 508 and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, and the European Accessibility Act (EAA). These frameworks represent the gold standard for digital accessibility, ensuring that online services are accessible to everyone, including the 1.85 billion people worldwide-roughly 25% of the global population-who live with disabilities.. Unlocking new market opportunities: Accessible digital platforms are not only a regulatory requirement; they're also a good business practice. By ensuring compliance, clients can tap into the growing and underserved market of users with disabilities, currently estimated at $13 trillion. In addition, accessible digital content can lead to improved user experiences, higher customer engagement and a stronger brand reputation.Right now, it's estimated that 96% of digital content remains inaccessible to people with disabilities, highlighting the urgency of addressing these challenges. This partnership seeks to close that gap, offering government agencies and organizations the tools they need to make their digital presence inclusive and fully accessible.“We are excited to partner with MKF Advisors to bring our digital accessibility solutions to an even wider audience,” said CurbCutOS CEO Mark Pound.“This partnership represents a significant step in making the digital world more inclusive and accessible for everyone.”“MKF Advisors is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration as our clients and government networks are increasingly looking for solutions that enable them to operate in compliance and achieve progress so they can connect to new markets,” said Dominic Folino, Senior Managing Partner at MKF Advisors.“By partnering with CurbCutOS, we are providing our clients with the best tools to enhance accessibility and unlock new growth opportunities.”The CurbCutOS-MKF Advisors partnership represents a long-term commitment to improving digital accessibility across industries, driving both social impact and business success by ensuring that everyone has equal access to online resources.###About CurbCutOSCurbCutOS was founded and is led by people with disabilities with a focus on delivering innovative digital accessibility solutions that help organizations ensure their digital media is compliant, achieve progress in their efforts, and connects them to new market opportunities by making digital content accessible to all.About MKF AdvisorsMKF Advisors is a business consulting firm offering strategic advisory services to organizations across various industries. With a deep understanding of corporate and government sectors, MKF Advisors helps clients navigate complex business challenges, build connections, and achieve sustainable growth.

