Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring BASF, Bayer, Syngenta, Pelgar, Rentokil, UPL, Bell Labs, Kalyani Industries, Heranba Industries, Neogen And Liphatech
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anticoagulant Rodenticides market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Form, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anticoagulant rodenticides market size is expected to reach USD 913.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025 to 2030. The growth is majorly driven by the growing market for rodent control products to control the growing population of rodents and increase attempts to prevent various diseases caused by them.
These products are extensively used in household, and agricultural applications, as well as in warehouses and pest control companies. The demand for these products in multiple applications is extremely dependent on the regional and international regulations imposed by the government and some other regulatory authorities. Due to the increase in the global supply of staples such as coarse grains, rice, and wheat, is expected to result positively in the consumption of the product across the world.
The increasing global concerns regarding food safety led to higher demand for surged agricultural yields and effective cultivation methods along with the employment of advanced and new mechanisms. This has led to an increase in the usage of chemicals in rodenticides for the development of effective rodent control products. The development of these products has highlighted their competitiveness against traditional rodenticides available. Though the harmful effects of active ingredients are high, if they are used at minimal concentration, their toxicity is reduced. In the agricultural sector, farmers are aware of the benefits of organic agricultural products, but they are also willing to invest in chemically derived substances to secure their agricultural yields.
Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Report Highlights
The 1st generation anticoagulant rodenticide product type segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, owing to its low toxicity as compared to the 2nd generation product type Agriculture application is poised to grow on the account of increasing cases of rodent attacks on the agricultural fields as they are omnivorous in nature and diet mainly on fruits, leaves, young plants, seeds, plant roots, and grains In the Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, due to increasing urbanization, and agricultural activities, especially in developing countries like India and China
BASF Bayer Syngenta PelGar International Rentokil Initial UPL Bell Labs Kalyani Industries Heranba Industries NEOGEN Corporation Liphatech
