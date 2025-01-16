(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anticoagulant Rodenticides Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Form, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anticoagulant rodenticides market size is expected to reach USD 913.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025 to 2030. The growth is majorly driven by the growing market for rodent control products to control the growing population of rodents and increase attempts to prevent various diseases caused by them.



These products are extensively used in household, and agricultural applications, as well as in warehouses and pest control companies. The demand for these products in multiple applications is extremely dependent on the regional and international regulations imposed by the government and some other regulatory authorities. Due to the increase in the global supply of staples such as coarse grains, rice, and wheat, is expected to result positively in the consumption of the product across the world.

The increasing global concerns regarding food safety led to higher demand for surged agricultural yields and effective cultivation methods along with the employment of advanced and new mechanisms. This has led to an increase in the usage of chemicals in rodenticides for the development of effective rodent control products. The development of these products has highlighted their competitiveness against traditional rodenticides available. Though the harmful effects of active ingredients are high, if they are used at minimal concentration, their toxicity is reduced. In the agricultural sector, farmers are aware of the benefits of organic agricultural products, but they are also willing to invest in chemically derived substances to secure their agricultural yields.

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Report Highlights

The 1st generation anticoagulant rodenticide product type segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, owing to its low toxicity as compared to the 2nd generation product type

Agriculture application is poised to grow on the account of increasing cases of rodent attacks on the agricultural fields as they are omnivorous in nature and diet mainly on fruits, leaves, young plants, seeds, plant roots, and grains In the Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, due to increasing urbanization, and agricultural activities, especially in developing countries like India and China Why should you buy this report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $724.8 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $913.6 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand GAP Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market: Product Type Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market: Product Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. 1st Gen

4.1.2. 2nd Gen

Chapter 5. Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market: Form Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market: Form Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Pellets

5.1.2. Blocks

5.1.3. Powder/Spray

Chapter 6. Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.1.1. Agriculture

6.1.2. Pest Control Companies

6.1.3. Warehouses

6.1.4. Urban Centers

6.1.5. Household

6.1.6. Others

Chapter 7. Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

7.1. Regional Snapshot

7.2. Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.3. North America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.6. Central & South America

7.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Vendor Landscape

8.3. Competitive Dynamics

8.4. Company Profiles



BASF

Bayer

Syngenta

PelGar International

Rentokil Initial

UPL

Bell Labs

Kalyani Industries

Heranba Industries

NEOGEN Corporation Liphatech

