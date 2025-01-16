Leading Human Resources Technology Company Selects Quadient For Accessibility Compliance In Customer Communications

For one of its federal clients, the company needed to ensure its customer communications met Section 508 compliance, a regulation requiring documents to be accessible to individuals with disabilities. Facing delays with their previous solution, the company risked legal consequences and potential loss of their client if the compliance deadline was missed. It quickly identified Quadient and its Inspire CCM platform as the best solution fit for its needs. Within only 30 days, Quadient enabled the company to achieve full compliance, including the creation of accessible nested tables, ensuring legal compliance and securing their client relationship for the long term.

Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer, Digital Automation at Quadient, said,“Our customer's choice of Quadient Inspire underscores our ability to deliver efficient and impactful solutions for highly regulated industries. By achieving Section 508 compliance within very strict timelines, we enabled our customer to meet critical deadlines while ensuring accessible, engaging communications for their federal client. This project highlights the value Quadient brings in helping organizations create personalized, inclusive communications that build trust and strengthen customer relationships across all channels.”

Quadient is a recognized leader in the cloud-based omnichannel customer communications management solutions market. Recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Automated Document Generation and Customer Communications Management Solutions 2024 assessment, Quadient also recorded the fastest growth among leading global CCM solution providers in 2023, outpacing the overall market growth.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit .

Contacts