Industrial Coatings Market To Hit Valuation Of US$ 179.76 Billion By 2033 | Acrylic Based Coatings Is Gaining Strong Momentum Says Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From aerospace to shipbuilding, industrial coatings keep evolving under stringent durability standards. Multi-functional blends, swift-curing chemistries, and material compatibility solutions define current progress. Diverse valuations confirm steady expansion, while partnerships ignite innovation for next-generation protective offerings. New Delhi, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial coatings market from is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 179.76 billion by 2033 from US$ 118.33 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period 2025–2033. Industrial coatings market exhibits diverse solutions crafted to meet demanding protective, aesthetic, and functional requirements. In 2023, PPG introduced six new epoxy-based coatings specifically designed for heavy machinery components in North America. Another noteworthy development from AkzoNobel that year involved four fresh protective paint lines tailored for wind turbine segments. Meanwhile, Sherwin-Williams unveiled three high-durability finishes, focusing particularly on corrosion-prone areas in marine infrastructure. Jotun, responding to heightened demand in developing regions, launched two distinct alkyd coatings targeting the Middle East's petrochemical plants. Nippon Paint similarly expanded its presence by inaugurating five new distribution centers across Asia, aiming to bolster supply channels for industrial customers. These advancements underline the dynamic nature of the current market, where established brands strive to refine protective solutions for automotive, marine, and heavy equipment sectors. Request Free Sample Copy @ Astute Analytica's study of the industrial coatings market suggests that epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and alkyd formulations remain top product categories, each offering specialized performance attributes like high chemical resistance, enhanced UV stability, or robust adhesion properties. The primary application areas span transportation, construction, and energy industries, illustrating the broad scope of industrial coatings' reach. Within this competitive landscape, solvent-borne, water-borne, and powder-based technologies command significant attention, though each approach sees varying degrees of adoption depending upon environmental regulations and performance criteria. The continuing focus on material innovation helps providers address complex surface requirements, especially in regions such as the United States, Germany, China, Japan, and India, where manufacturing output is frequently high. The robust interest in new coating products coincides with an ever-growing consumer base eager for improved corrosion protection, color retention, and durability. Key providers persistently invest in research to optimize application processes, reduce drying times, and ensure advanced impact resistance, thereby strengthening their positions in a fiercely competitive arena. At the same time, end-user confidence in well-established providers remains strong, fueling incremental growth potential and prompting further refinements in both product performance and distribution strategies. Key Findings in Industrial Coatings Market

Prevailing Supremacy of Solvent Borne Industrial Coatings Across Industries

In 2024, PPG reported the launch of four new solvent borne primers intended for shipbuilding applications in South Korea industrial coatings market, underscoring the robust demand for these formulations. Jotun, also in 2024, announced the development of three advanced solvent borne coatings specifically customized for offshore drilling equipment. These developments highlight the consistent reliance on solvent borne systems to deliver rapid drying times and superior film formation, particularly in regions with high humidity or stringent performance requirements. Unlike water-borne alternatives, solvent borne coatings demonstrate consistent results in environments where moisture or temperature fluctuations could hinder optimal curing. Additionally, manufacturers emphasize the versatility of these coatings for diverse surfaces, enabling them to cater to automotive, industrial machinery, and heavy equipment markets with minimal application challenges.

In the same year, Sherwin-Williams, another key players in the industrial coatings market, introduced two high-build solvent borne finishes in Brazil, highlighting the brand's commitment to regions reliant on robust protective solutions. Axalta followed suit by unveiling five newly formulated solvent borne coatings that cater to large-scale petrochemical facilities across the Middle East. Nippon Paint secured an agreement with three construction companies in Southeast Asia to supply specialized solvent borne products for extended structural life of industrial units. Meanwhile, AkzoNobel established negotiations with six major metal-component manufacturers in Eastern Europe, aiming to standardize solvent borne coatings for consistent surface protection. This unwavering focus on solvent borne technology illustrates its continued dominance, driven by proven reliability, ease of application, and the ability to meet demanding industrial specifications under harsh conditions.

Conventional Industrial Coatings Leading Market by Surpassing Emerging Technologies

In 2024, BASF reinforced its commitment to traditional epoxy-based solutions by releasing two new coating systems designed for industries requiring time-tested performance. This move accompanied Axalta's unveiling of three extended-wear conventional coatings that addressed the heavy machinery sector's call for simplified application procedures. Many manufacturers in the industrial coatings market still favor tried-and-true formulations because they tend to be more versatile and easier to meet regulatory compliance standards than nano or electro-deposition technologies. Conventional coatings also require less specialized equipment, reducing project costs for end users seeking straightforward solutions for diverse substrates. Despite continuous buzz around advanced nano and high-solids alternatives, an established track record of reliability prompts numerous companies to remain aligned with standard formulations that offer predictable curing cycles and familiar handling characteristics.

Further illustrating this trend, Jotun recorded the sale of four specialized alkyd-based coatings to manufacturing plants in Western Europe industrial coatings market during 2024, noting the products' ease of use and robust finish. Kansai Paint's introduction of five conventional primer variants enhanced its portfolio for industrial customers seeking immediate availability and low-labor application methods. Sherwin-Williams forged contracts with six lumber-processing facilities across North America, supplying time-tested solvent-based coatings that offered consistent performance even under difficult climate conditions. Meanwhile, Nippon Paint finalized seven distribution agreements with engineering firms in Africa to deploy conventional coatings in large-scale construction projects. Such endorsements from prominent players underscore the continued relevance of traditional solutions, especially when balanced against the complexity and higher costs associated with emerging coating technologies.

Widespread Prominence of Acrylic Materials In Modern Industrial Coatings

In 2024, AkzoNobel launched four new water-borne acrylic products dedicated to enhancing color retention in automotive paints, indicating the material's growing foothold across various sectors of the industrial coatings market. BASF continued this trend by revealing two high-gloss acrylic coatings that cater to diverse applications, ranging from consumer electronics finishes to specialized architectural elements. Acrylic formulations are prized for their UV resistance, quick drying characteristics, and the ability to provide a smooth surface finish. These qualities allow them to maintain dominance over competing chemistries in contexts where color consistency and aesthetic appeal rank highly. Additionally, the ease of modification and integration with other polymers enables acrylic-based solutions to be tailored to specific industrial demands, broadening their applicability in multiple manufacturing settings.

This preference for acrylic materials in the industrial coatings market is further reflected by RPM International's decision in 2024 to release three advanced acrylic adhesives aimed at reinforcing corrosion defenses on metallic substrates. Nippon Paint also announced six collaborative ventures with automotive refinish facilities in Asia to supply specialized acrylic topcoats for commercial fleets. Meanwhile, Sherwin-Williams manufactured five upgraded acrylic sealants for industrial equipment manufacturers, citing consistent film formation as a chief advantage. Axalta, capitalizing on these developments, completed eight pilot projects in which acrylic coatings were tested on agricultural machinery in South America with promising results. As industrial applications continue to demand visually appealing and resilient finishes, acrylic compositions hold steady as prime candidates for both large-scale deployment and niche product lines.

Analysis of Unwavering Reliability of Epoxy Industrial Coatings Under Severe Conditions

In 2024, PPG reinforced its product roster by debuting three specialized epoxy coatings engineered for chemical plants facing intense heat and corrosive agents. Axalta demonstrated similar commitment by unveiling four epoxy-amine systems designed to protect pipelines in Arctic environments. These expansions appeal to industries in the industrial coatings market like oil and gas, where harsh conditions demand resilient layering solutions. Epoxy coatings offer exceptional adhesion, chemical resistance, and hardness, making them prime candidates for facilities handling acids or high-pressure processes. Entities working in automotive assembly lines also favor epoxy primers to ensure enhanced bonding between metallic substrates and topcoats. By combining strong mechanical properties with consistent performance across varied climates, epoxy products continue to earn trust from industrial users who seek reliable, lasting protection without complicating application.

This trend in the industrial coatings market is illustrated further by Sherwin-Williams, which announced five epoxy-based floor coatings in 2024 for large-scale manufacturing plants prone to high foot traffic and heavy machinery movement. BASF extended its line by presenting six solvent-free epoxy blends aimed at refineries dealing with frequent chemical spills and abrasions. In the same timeframe, Jotun introduced seven cold-curing epoxy systems to support industrial units in colder European regions. Meanwhile, RPM International concluded eight successful pilot projects validating epoxy's enhanced corrosion resistance in power generation facilities. With a well-documented record of performing under rigorous conditions, epoxy coatings remain indispensable to operations that cannot afford surface failures or frequent reapplications, proving their ongoing significance in the industrial coating's ecosystem.

Global Industrial Coatings Market Key Players:



AKZO NOBEL N.V.

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

BASF SE

JOTUN

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS, LLC

PPG Coatings

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

Hempel A/S

RPM International Inc.

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product



Powder Based

Solvent Borne

Water-Borne Others

By Material



Epoxy

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Polyester Others

By Technology



Conventional Coatings

Nano Coatings

Electrocoat High-Solids Coatings

By End User



Electronics

Aerospace

General Industrial

Marine

Mining

Power Generation

Automotive & Vehicle Refinish

Oil & Gas Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

