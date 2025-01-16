عربي


SANOMA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 16 January 2025


1/16/2025 11:35:10 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sanoma Corporation, stock exchange release, 16 January 2025 at 18:30 EET

nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date 16 January 2025
Exchange transaction Buy
Share class SANOMA
Amount 10,000
Average price/share, EUR 8.1818
Highest price/share, EUR 8.2000
Lowest price/share, EUR 8.1400
Total cost, EUR 81,818.00

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The company holds a total of 452,913 of its own shares (SANOMA) including the shares acquired on 16 January 2025.
Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Sanoma Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki branch

Antti Salakka Jaakko Kosunen
Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601
Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive 'brainprint' on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.

Attachment

  • SANOMA SBB 16012025

MENAFN16012025004107003653ID1109098476


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

