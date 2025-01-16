YAAZ DEBUTS AT MAISON&OBJET IN PARIS AND INTRODUCES A NEW TABLE REPRESENTING THE BRAND's CAPACITY OF DESIGN CHALLENGES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- YAAZ , the outdoor brand which has successfully interpreted the lifestyle of living outdoors also into indoor design solutions, makes its debut in Maison&Objet which will take place in Paris from January 16th to 20th. During this fair, YAAZ will narrate an emotional story about the living experience. Design and functionality intertwine through an exotic touch to highlight the distinctive and original style of the brand which expresses the essence of living outdoors.

The little daily gestures, the wish to share carefree, cheerful moments and to rediscover deep emotions, the desire to recapture the harmony through contact with nature animate and inspire the spirit of YAAZ, which is interpreted in the furniture collections and the stand project created by Studio AngelettiRuzza Design.

The exhibition space spreads over an area of nearly 50 square meters and is designed with the intention to evoke a sense of lightness, balance and wellness where the relaxing environments recall those of an outdoor lunch or the moments of an authentic life. At the heart of this space, there is the modular table Semt, which is introduced with the 5,70 meters-long version. Around this table a series of chairs and armchairs of the brand, all uniquely different from one another, are gathered together to convey the pleasure of conviviality and genuine relationships. The table rests on a system of legs in die-cast aluminum which confers great robustness to this object and enables it to support the tops of significant dimensions.

To counterbalance the table, the circular gazebo Fess is displayed, expressing a new concept of living. Inspired by the shape of a weeping willow, Fess reinterprets the richly decorated ancient berceau to display a warm, exotic and harmonious environment. Its aluminum frame makes it adaptable to a private residence as well as a public space and transforms it into a shelter for the hottest hours of the day or for an outdoor dinner, swayed by the wind that moves its perimeter made of woven rope and fabric. Inside the gazebo there is a large circular sofa which invites to sharing and embraces you with comfort and elegance in which you can indulge yourself and enjoy the company of friends.

The only wall of the stand which is open on three sides hosts a composition of elements in the shape of pebbles covered with fabrics that the brand uses to manufacture its chair, armchair and sofa collections. This decoration refers to the organic coherence that accompanies YAAZ's lifestyle and restores the brand's research in the textile world.

In fact, the fabrics are selected with utmost care so that they can acquire the technological characteristics of durability and resistance in outdoor conditions as well as meeting the aesthetic and tactile criteria of excellence. The textile softness and the warm colors create a sweet harmony that reflects YAAZ's intention to transform each and every moment into a little feast in pursuit of joy and simplicity.

“You stop, listen, feel the wind on your skin, your body refreshes itself, the breeze, you sense it clearly, your mind relaxes. All of these are the prerequisites to have a good day... A day to spend with your beloved friends around a large table that seems to never end, to laugh and chat while savoring simple and fragrant food. Enjoying the immense beauty of nature which is there for everyone, opening up to the sun and the air, thinking about nothing and living moments of serenity in sharing to bring happiness to our lives”, is the way Studio AngelettiRuzza Design describes the spirit that enlivens YAAZ.

YAAZ proceeds with its story about the living which embodies the idea of a simple yet not ordinary wellness, capable of restoring energy and serenity. The deep emotions prevail and invite the guests to feel part of a unique and great moment of relaxation.



