Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Notary Journal (RKH-582)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a loan signing agent and I wanted to create a better notary journal that would simplify the layout and keep one person's information on one page," said an inventor, from Richmond,

Va., "so I invented the NOTARY JOURNAL. My design eliminates the need to flip pages, and it could help prevent misplaced or forgotten signatures."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a notary journal. In doing so, it offers an improved layout that eliminates the need to flip back and forth. As a result, it could help prevent errors. It also helps save time and money for the notary. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for independent licensed notaries, loan signing agents, attorneys, courts, medical offices, realtors, escrow offices, title companies, banks, and other businesses.

