Zoomcare Now Accepts Medicare In All 45-Plus Clinics Throughout Oregon And Washington

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Increases Access to Urgent and Emergency Care, Primary Care, and Several Specialties to Millions of Medicare Patients in the Region

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZoomCare , a of neighborhood clinics serving a wide variety of healthcare needs, today announced that it accepts Medicare and Medicare Advantage at all of its 45 locations in Oregon and Washington.

In 2024, about 20% of the population in Oregon and Washington, nearly 2.5 million people in total, are enrolled in Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

"Many Medicare patients are struggling to find providers and are faced with long wait times for appointments," said Jeff Fee, chief executive officer of ZoomCare. "ZoomCare is eager to fill this important need in our communities with high-quality, convenient access to care for such a significant portion of our local population."

ZoomCare is an in-network provider for most Medicare Advantage plans in the region. Patients should contact their Medicare Advantage plan to determine if ZoomCare is in-network.

Since 2006, ZoomCare has become known for its patient experience, which is focused on compassion, quality, and efficiency. ZoomCare strives to complete Medicare patient visits in 30 minutes from when they walk in the door to walking out the door. Health records and ZoomCare history are accessible throughout the ZoomCare network to ensure continuity of care regardless of location or provider.

In addition to providing highly efficient and high-quality urgent care, ZoomCare offers primary care, mental health, dermatology, podiatry, and women's health services.

ZoomCare Super clinics handle most emergency needs in just over an hour, including intake, lab work, x-rays, CAT scans, ultrasounds, or other procedures. This is compared to 2.5 hours in wait time alone for a typical emergency department visit.

Last summer, ZoomCare transitioned to a Medicare-certified software platform called Athenahealth. This lets ZoomCare access and share electronic health records with other providers and health systems. ZoomCare started accepting Medicare in its Edmonds and Woodinville clinics in Washington in the same timeframe. Based on the pilot's success, the organization proceeded to roll it out company-wide.

Using a certified software platform also lets ZoomCare establish partnerships with large health systems and insurance plans to increase patient access to primary, urgent, emergency, and specialty care.

About ZoomCare

ZoomCare's vision is to make healthcare easy. Founded in 2006 in Portland, Oregon, ZoomCare now operates more than 45 urgent, primary, emergency Care, and specialty locations throughout Oregon and Washington. With conveniently located neighborhood clinics, plus evening and weekend hours, ZoomCare is committed to providing better access to healthcare and delivering evidence-based care with kindness at every visit. For more information, visit . Follow ZoomCare on

Facebook ,

Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE ZoomCare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED