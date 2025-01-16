Global Nisin Market To Reach USD 937.5 Million By 2035, Driven By Rising Adoption In Beverage Preservation | Future Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global nisin size was estimated at USD 463.4 million in 2025 3 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2035. This growth is due to the increasing number of health-conscious consumers, who have become more aware of the importance of organic ingredients in food and beverages, leading to a higher demand for nisin.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nisin market is projected to be valued at USD 463.4 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 937.5 million by 2035 , exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.

A notable trend driving this growth is the increasing adoption of nisin in the beverage industry. Beverages, particularly those with high moisture content, are highly susceptible to microbial contamination, which can result in spoilage, off-flavors, and potential safety concerns.

Nisin, recognized for its potent antimicrobial properties, effectively inhibits the growth of harmful microorganisms, including bacteria, molds, and yeasts. This makes it a vital ingredient for beverage manufacturers seeking to enhance product safety and extend shelf life. Its application is expanding across various beverage categories such as juices, dairy drinks, soft drinks, and energy drinks , where its ability to prevent spoilage and maintain product quality is highly valued.

The global nisin market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for natural and safe preservatives across various industries, particularly in food and beverages. Nisin, a natural antimicrobial peptide, is extensively used to extend the shelf life of perishable products, ensuring safety and quality. The market is poised for exponential growth from 2025 to 2035, driven by rising consumer awareness about clean-label products and stringent regulations favoring natural preservatives.

Market Drivers

: With a shift towards healthier lifestyles, consumers are increasingly opting for products free from artificial additives. Nisin, derived from Lactococcus lactis, serves as an ideal natural preservative.: The expanding processed food sector, coupled with increasing demand for convenience foods, has amplified the adoption of nisin to maintain product freshness.: Favorable regulatory frameworks across regions encourage the use of nisin as a safe food additive, further boosting its market penetration.

“The Nisin market is set for robust growth, driven by rising demand for clean-label, natural preservatives and innovations in plant-based applications. Consumer focus on food safety, health, and sustainability, coupled with the expanding global food sector, underscores its importance. With a projected CAGR of 7.3% through 2035, Nisin's role in enhancing product quality and shelf life positions it as a key player in the future of food preservation," - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights



Expansion in Dairy and Meat Processing : Nisin's efficacy in inhibiting spoilage bacteria like Listeria and Clostridium makes it a preferred choice in dairy and meat products.

Innovative Applications in Pharmaceuticals : Beyond food, nisin's antimicrobial properties are gaining traction in pharmaceutical formulations to combat bacterial infections. Clean-Label Movement : As consumers scrutinize product labels, brands incorporating natural preservatives like nisin gain a competitive edge.



-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=31c7601b-8b24-4aa4-9e61-86836ce2d31f&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="786" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/31c7601b-8b24-4aa4-9e61-86836ce2d31f/nisin-market.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Nisin Market.png" width="786" />

Regional Insights



North America : Dominates the nisin market due to a mature food processing industry and high consumer demand for clean-label products.

Asia-Pacific : Expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by expanding food processing sectors in countries like China and India. Europe : High adoption of natural preservatives due to stringent food safety regulations sustains steady growth.



Key Takeaways



The nisin market is projected to grow significantly between 2025 and 2035.

Rising consumer preference for clean-label products and stringent food safety regulations drive demand.

Expanding applications in food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics present growth opportunities. Asia-Pacific is poised to be a key growth region due to rapid industrialization in food processing.

Regional Analysis of the Nisin Market

United States (CAGR: 3.4%)

The United States is a significant market for nisin, driven by the stringent regulations surrounding food safety and increasing consumer preference for natural preservatives. The growing demand for processed and ready-to-eat foods , coupled with advancements in food preservation technologies, is propelling the adoption of nisin. The USA beverage industry, including juices, dairy-based drinks, and energy drinks, is a key contributor to the market's growth, as manufacturers prioritize extending shelf life and maintaining product quality.

China (CAGR: 4.0%)

China is witnessing robust growth in the nisin market, attributed to its rapidly expanding food and beverage sector. The rising consumption of dairy products , soft drinks, and functional beverages is boosting the demand for effective natural preservatives like nisin. Additionally, increasing awareness about food safety among consumers and regulatory bodies has accelerated the adoption of nisin in the country's food processing industry. The market in China is further supported by the growing trend of clean-label products and the emphasis on reducing synthetic additives in foods.

Germany (CAGR: 5.2%)

Germany is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate among the key territories, driven by strong demand for natural and sustainable food preservatives . The country's focus on stringent food safety standards and eco-friendly production practices is fueling the adoption of nisin across various industries, including beverages, dairy products, and meat processing. Germany's well-established beverage industry, known for its innovation and quality standards, is a significant driver of nisin consumption, particularly in products requiring extended shelf life and enhanced safety.

Competition Outlook

The competition outlook in the Nisin is characterized by a blend of global industry leaders and regional players, each striving to capture market share through innovation and strategic positioning. The industry is primarily driven by the growing demand for natural preservatives, with companies offering Nisin-based solutions that meet the need for safe, effective, and clean-label food preservation.

The larger players in the industry benefit from established distribution networks, strong research and development capabilities, and the ability to scale production to meet global demand. These companies often lead the charge in developing new applications of Nisin, particularly in industries such as dairy, meat processing, and beverages.

Regional and smaller players focus on catering to specific market segments, offering customized solutions for local food manufacturers. These companies are agile and responsive, adapting quickly to regional consumer preferences, food safety regulations, and emerging trends in natural preservatives.

While they may not have the same extensive resources as their larger counterparts, these players leverage their specialized expertise and strong customer relationships to maintain a competitive edge.

Leading Brands



Koninklijke DSM NV

DowDuPont Inc.

Merck KGaA

Galactic S.A.

Siveele B.V.

Cayman Chemical Company, Inc.

Handary S.A.

MAYASAN Food Industries A.S.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co., Ltd Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd.



Key Segments of the Report

By Form:

As per form, the industry has been categorized into powder and liquid.

By Application:

By Application, the industry is categorized into Food and Beverage industry, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Cosmetic industry, Animal Feed and Veterinary. The Food and Beverage industry again segregated into Meat and Poultry, Beverages, Bakery Products, Canned and Packaged Foods, and Dairy Product.

By Region:

industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

French Translation –

Le marché mondial de la nisine devrait être évalué à 463,4 millions USD en 2025 et devrait atteindre 937,5 millions USD d'ici 2035 , affichant un TCAC de 7,3 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2025 à 2035.

L'une des principales tendances à l'origine de cette croissance est l'adoption croissante de la nisine dans l'industrie des boissons. Les boissons, en particulier celles à forte teneur en humidité, sont très sensibles à la contamination microbienne, ce qui peut entraîner une détérioration, des arômes désagréables et des problèmes de sécurité potentiels.

La nisine, reconnue pour ses puissantes propriétés antimicrobiennes, inhibe efficacement la croissance des micro-organismes nocifs, notamment les bactéries, les moisissures et les levures. Cela en fait un ingrédient essentiel pour les fabricants de boissons qui cherchent à améliorer la sécurité des produits et à prolonger leur durée de conservation. Son application s'étend à diverses catégories de boissons telles que les jus de fruits, les boissons laitières, les boissons gazeuses et les boissons énergisantes , où sa capacité à prévenir la détérioration et à maintenir la qualité du produit est très appréciée.

Le marché mondial de la nisine connaît une croissance significative en raison de la demande croissante de conservateurs naturels et sûrs dans diverses industries, en particulier dans les aliments et les boissons. La nisine, un peptide antimicrobien naturel, est largement utilisée pour prolonger la durée de conservation des produits périssables, garantissant ainsi la sécurité et la qualité. Le marché est sur le point de connaître une croissance exponentielle de 2025 à 2035, stimulée par la sensibilisation croissante des consommateurs aux produits clean label et par des réglementations strictes favorisant les conservateurs naturels.

Facteurs moteurs du marché

: Avec l'évolution vers des modes de vie plus sains, les consommateurs optent de plus en plus pour des produits sans additifs artificiels. La nisine, dérivée de Lactococcus lactis, est un conservateur naturel idéal.: L'expansion du secteur des aliments transformés, associée à la demande croissante d'aliments prêts à consommer, a amplifié l'adoption de la nisine pour maintenir la fraîcheur des produits.: Des cadres réglementaires favorables dans toutes les régions encouragent l'utilisation de la nisine comme additif alimentaire sûr, renforçant encore sa pénétration sur le marché.

(( Le marché de la nisine devrait connaître une croissance robuste, stimulée par la demande croissante de conservateurs naturels et propres et par les innovations dans les applications à base de plantes. L'accent mis par les consommateurs sur la sécurité alimentaire, la santé et la durabilité, associé à l'expansion du secteur alimentaire mondial, souligne son importance. Avec un TCAC prévu de 7,3 % jusqu'en 2035, le rôle de la nisine dans l'amélioration de la qualité et de la durée de conservation des produits la positionne comme un acteur clé dans l'avenir de la conservation des aliments )), déclareNandini Roy Choudhury, partenaire client chez Future Market Insights

Principales tendances du marché



Expansion dans la transformation des produits laitiers et de la viande : L'efficacité de la nisine dans l'inhibition des bactéries de détérioration comme Listeria et Clostridium en fait un choix privilégié dans les produits laitiers et de viande.

Applications innovantes dans le domaine pharmaceutique : Au-delà de l'alimentation, les propriétés antimicrobiennes de la nisine gagnent du terrain dans les formulations pharmaceutiques pour lutter contre les infections bactériennes. Mouvement Clean-Label : Alors que les consommateurs examinent attentivement les étiquettes des produits, les marques incorporant des conservateurs naturels comme la nisine acquièrent un avantage concurrentiel.



Perspectives régionales



Amérique du Nord : domine le marché de la nisine en raison d'une industrie de transformation alimentaire mature et d'une forte demande des consommateurs pour des produits clean label.

Asie-Pacifique : La région devrait connaître la croissance la plus rapide, tirée par l'expansion des secteurs de transformation alimentaire dans des pays comme la Chine et l'Inde. Europe : L'adoption massive de conservateurs naturels en raison des réglementations strictes en matière de sécurité alimentaire soutient une croissance constante.



Principaux points à retenir



Le marché de la nisine devrait connaître une croissance significative entre 2025 et 2035.

La préférence croissante des consommateurs pour les produits (( clean label )) et les réglementations strictes en matière de sécurité alimentaire stimulent la demande.

L'expansion des applications dans les secteurs de l'alimentation, des produits pharmaceutiques et des cosmétiques présente des opportunités de croissance. L'Asie-Pacifique est sur le point de devenir une région de croissance clé en raison de l'industrialisation rapide de la transformation alimentaire.

Analyse régionale du marché de la nisine

États-Unis (TCAC: 3,4 %)

Les États-Unis constituent un marché important pour la nisine, en raison des réglementations strictes concernant la sécurité alimentaire et de la préférence croissante des consommateurs pour les conservateurs naturels. La demande croissante d' aliments transformés et prêts à consommer , associée aux progrès des technologies de conservation des aliments, favorise l'adoption de la nisine. L'industrie américaine des boissons, notamment des jus de fruits, des boissons à base de produits laitiers et des boissons énergisantes, contribue largement à la croissance du marché, car les fabricants accordent la priorité à la prolongation de la durée de conservation et au maintien de la qualité des produits.

Chine (TCAC: 4,0 %)

La Chine connaît une forte croissance sur le marché de la nisine, grâce à l'expansion rapide de son secteur des aliments et des boissons. La consommation croissante de produits laitiers , de boissons gazeuses et de boissons fonctionnelles stimule la demande de conservateurs naturels efficaces comme la nisine. En outre, la sensibilisation croissante des consommateurs et des organismes de réglementation à la sécurité alimentaire a accéléré l'adoption de la nisine dans l'industrie agroalimentaire du pays. Le marché chinois est également soutenu par la tendance croissante des produits clean label et par l'accent mis sur la réduction des additifs synthétiques dans les aliments.

Allemagne (TCAC: 5,2 %)

L'Allemagne devrait afficher le taux de croissance le plus élevé parmi les principaux territoires, grâce à une forte demande de conservateurs alimentaires naturels et durables . L'accent mis par le pays sur les normes strictes de sécurité alimentaire et les pratiques de production respectueuses de l'environnement favorise l'adoption de la nisine dans diverses industries, notamment les boissons, les produits laitiers et la transformation de la viande. L'industrie allemande des boissons bien établie, connue pour son innovation et ses normes de qualité, est un moteur important de la consommation de nisine, en particulier dans les produits nécessitant une durée de conservation prolongée et une sécurité renforcée.

Perspectives de concurrence

Les perspectives de concurrence dans le secteur de la nisine sont caractérisées par un mélange de leaders mondiaux du secteur et d'acteurs régionaux, chacun s'efforçant de conquérir des parts de marché grâce à l'innovation et au positionnement stratégique. Le secteur est principalement stimulé par la demande croissante de conservateurs naturels, les entreprises proposant des solutions à base de nisine qui répondent au besoin d'une conservation des aliments sûre, efficace et propre.

Les plus grands acteurs du secteur bénéficient de réseaux de distribution bien établis, de solides capacités de recherche et développement et de la possibilité d'adapter leur production pour répondre à la demande mondiale. Ces entreprises sont souvent à l'avant-garde du développement de nouvelles applications de la nisine, en particulier dans des secteurs tels que les produits laitiers, la transformation de la viande et les boissons.

Les acteurs régionaux et de plus petite taille se concentrent sur des segments de marché spécifiques, en proposant des solutions personnalisées aux fabricants locaux de produits alimentaires. Ces entreprises sont agiles et réactives, s'adaptant rapidement aux préférences régionales des consommateurs, aux réglementations en matière de sécurité alimentaire et aux tendances émergentes en matière de conservateurs naturels.

Même s'ils ne disposent pas des mêmes ressources que leurs homologues plus importants, ces acteurs tirent parti de leur expertise spécialisée et de leurs solides relations avec leurs clients pour maintenir un avantage concurrentiel.

Marques leaders



Royal DSM SA

DowDuPont Inc.

Merck KGaA

SA Galactique

Siveele BV

Société chimique des Caïmans, Inc.

Handary SA

MAYASAN Food Industries AS

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co., Ltd Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd.



Principaux segments du rapport

Par formulaire :

Selon la forme, l'industrie a été classée en poudre et liquide.

Par application :

Par application, l'industrie est classée en industrie agroalimentaire, industrie pharmaceutique et de la santé, industrie cosmétique, alimentation animale et vétérinaire. L'industrie agroalimentaire est à nouveau divisée en viande et volaille, boissons, produits de boulangerie, aliments en conserve et emballés et produits laitiers.

Par région :

Des analyses industrielles ont été réalisées dans des pays clés d'Amérique du Nord, d'Amérique latine, d'Europe, d'Asie de l'Est, d'Asie du Sud, d'Océanie, du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

