Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results


1/16/2025 11:11:33 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2024 of $31.7 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.19. Fourth quarter 2024 results include an increase to the book tax provision to reconcile the 2023 income tax provision to the filed 2023 tax returns, which reduced EPS $0.01. Fourth quarter 2024 results compare to third quarter 2024 net income of $35.1 million and EPS of $1.31, which included gains from life insurance and sales of other assets equivalent to EPS of $0.04.

"Westamerica's fourth quarter 2024 results benefited from the Company's valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 47 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 37 percent of total revenues. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses. At December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets were stable at $0.7 million and the allowance for credit losses was $14.8 million” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne.“Fourth quarter 2024 results generated an annualized 12.1 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the fourth quarter 2024,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $59.2 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $62.5 million for the third quarter 2024. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the fourth quarter 2024 was 4.25 percent compared to 4.45 percent for the third quarter 2024. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to 0.37 percent for the third quarter 2024.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2024 totaled $10.6 million compared to $11.9 million for the third quarter 2024. Third quarter 2024 results include $1.6 million in gains from life insurance and sales of other assets.

Noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter 2024 were $25.9 million compared to $26.3 million for the third quarter 2024.

The income tax provision for the fourth quarter 2024 includes a $305 thousand increase to reconcile the 2023 income tax provision to the filed 2023 tax returns.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address:

For additional information contact:
Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer
707-863-6840
...

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

Public Information January 16, 2025
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
December 31, 2024
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 59,247 $ 69,738 -15.0 % $ 62,465
Provision for
Credit Losses - - n/m -
Noninterest Income 10,633 10,992 -3.3 % 11,925
Noninterest Expense 25,853 25,517 1.3 % 26,309
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 44,027 55,213 -20.3 % 48,081
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 12,327 15,745 -21.7 % 13,024
Net Income $ 31,700 $ 39,468 -19.7 % $ 35,057
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 26,699 26,662 0.1 % 26,685
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 26,701 26,664 0.1 % 26,686
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common
Share $ 1.19 $ 1.48 -19.6 % $ 1.31
Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share 1.19 1.48 -19.6 % 1.31
Return On Assets (a) 2.02 % 2.35 % 2.16 %
Return On Common
Equity (a) 12.1 % 16.7 % 13.7 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.01 % 4.41 % 4.08 %
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 37.0 % 31.6 % 35.4 %
Dividends Paid Per Common
Share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 0.0 % $ 0.44
Common Dividend Payout
Ratio 37 % 30 % 33 %
%
12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 251,906 $ 281,673 -10.6 %
Provision (Reversal
of Provision) for
Credit Losses (1) 300 (1,150 ) n/m
Noninterest Income 43,155 43,522 -0.8 %
Noninterest Expense 104,391 103,216 1.1 %
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 190,370 223,129 -14.7 %
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 51,734 61,361 -15.7 %
Net Income $ 138,636 $ 161,768 -14.3 %
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 26,685 26,703 -0.1 %
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 26,686 26,706 -0.1 %
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common
Share $ 5.20 $ 6.06 -14.2 %
Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share 5.20 6.06 -14.2 %
Return On Assets 2.15 % 2.35 %
Return On Common
Equity 13.8 % 18.1 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 4.14 % 4.37 %
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 35.4 % 31.7 %
Dividends Paid Per Common
Share $ 1.76 $ 1.72 2.3 %
Common Dividend Payout
Ratio 34 % 28 %
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 62,713 $ 71,417 -12.2 % $ 68,110
Interest Expense 3,466 1,679 106.4 % 5,645
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 59,247 $ 69,738 -15.0 % $ 62,465
Average Earning Assets $ 5,850,620 $ 6,251,143 -6.4 % $ 6,062,174
Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,796,675 2,966,038 -5.7 % 2,950,093
Yield on Earning Assets
(FTE) (a) 4.25 % 4.52 % 4.45 %
Cost of Funds (a) 0.24 % 0.11 % 0.37 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.01 % 4.41 % 4.08 %
Interest Expense /
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities (a) 0.49 % 0.22 % 0.76 %
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.76 % 4.30 % 3.69 %
%
12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change
Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 269,325 $ 285,563 -5.7 %
Interest Expense 17,419 3,890 347.8 %
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 251,906 $ 281,673 -10.6 %
Average Earning Assets $ 6,043,966 $ 6,451,821 -6.3 %
Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,925,742 3,128,115 -6.5 %
Yield on Earning Assets
(FTE) 4.43 % 4.43 %
Cost of Funds 0.29 % 0.06 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 4.14 % 4.37 %
Interest Expense /
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 0.60 % 0.12 %
Net Interest Spread (FTE) 3.83 % 4.31 %
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
Total Assets $ 6,243,799 $ 6,665,040 -6.3 % $ 6,461,843
Total Earning Assets 5,850,620 6,251,143 -6.4 % 6,062,174
Total Loans 821,767 873,635 -5.9 % 831,418
Commercial Loans 131,088 139,535 -6.1 % 136,160
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 503,546 490,645 2.6 % 493,272
Consumer Loans 187,133 243,455 -23.1 % 201,986
Total Investment Securities 4,557,436 5,182,557 -12.1 % 4,736,024
Debt Securities Available for
Sale 3,710,378 4,298,396 -13.7 % 3,881,678
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 847,058 884,161 -4.2 % 854,346
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 471,417 194,951 141.8 % 494,732
Loans / Deposits 16.3 % 15.7 % 16.3 %
%
12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change
Total Assets $ 6,444,687 $ 6,871,366 -6.2 %
Total Earning Assets 6,043,966 6,451,821 -6.3 %
Total Loans 836,136 912,316 -8.4 %
Commercial Loans 133,569 153,499 -13.0 %
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 493,282 492,183 0.2 %
Consumer Loans 209,285 266,634 -21.5 %
Total Investment Securities 4,833,024 5,334,711 -9.4 %
Debt Securities Available for
Sale 3,973,134 4,436,003 -10.4 %
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 859,890 898,708 -4.3 %
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 374,806 204,794 83.0 %
Loans / Deposits 16.2 % 15.8 %
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
Total Deposits $ 5,028,363 $ 5,573,281 -9.8 % $ 5,092,244
Noninterest Demand 2,342,092 2,672,170 -12.4 % 2,425,646
Interest-Bearing Transaction 934,876 1,085,864 -13.9 % 937,694
Savings 1,666,542 1,713,803 -2.8 % 1,639,997
Time greater than $100K 31,541 37,970 -16.9 % 32,815
Time less than $100K 53,312 63,474 -16.0 % 56,092
Total Short-Term Borrowings 110,404 64,927 70.0 % 283,495
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings - - n/m 167,391
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 110,404 64,927 70.0 % 116,104
Shareholders' Equity 1,039,017 938,738 10.7 % 1,016,642
Demand Deposits /
Total Deposits 46.6 % 47.9 % 47.6 %
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits 98.3 % 98.2 % 98.3 %
%
12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change
Total Deposits $ 5,174,942 $ 5,787,361 -10.6 %
Noninterest Demand 2,445,945 2,748,544 -11.0 %
Interest-Bearing Transaction 977,912 1,156,684 -15.5 %
Savings 1,660,227 1,766,225 -6.0 %
Time greater than $100K 33,794 48,076 -29.7 %
Time less than $100K 57,064 67,832 -15.9 %
Total Short-Term Borrowings 196,745 89,298 120.3 %
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings 107,364 - n/m
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 89,381 89,298 0.1 %
Shareholders' Equity 1,003,242 894,610 12.1 %
Demand Deposits /
Total Deposits 47.3 % 47.5 %
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits 98.2 % 98.0 %
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q4'2024
Average Income/ Yield (a) /
Volume Expense Rate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 5,850,620 $ 62,713 4.25 %
Total Loans (FTE) 821,767 11,249 5.45 %
Commercial Loans (FTE) 131,088 2,107 6.39 %
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 503,546 6,477 5.12 %
Consumer Loans 187,133 2,665 5.67 %
Total Investments (FTE) 4,557,436 45,805 3.99 %
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 3,710,378 37,169 3.97 %
Corporate Securities 2,038,474 14,011 2.75 %
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 1,037,319 17,689 6.67 %
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 240,259 1,688 2.81 %
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities 310,617 2,776 3.58 %
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 64,575 507 3.14 %
U.S. Treasury Securities 4,907 63 5.08 %
Other Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227 435 12.22 %
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE) 847,058 8,636 4.08 %
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 60,572 351 2.31 %
Corporate Securities 734,395 7,815 4.26 %
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 52,091 470 3.61 %
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 471,417 5,659 4.70 %
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 5,850,620 3,466 0.24 %
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,796,675 3,466 0.49 %
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits 2,686,271 3,262 0.48 %
Interest-Bearing Transaction 934,876 46 0.02 %
Savings 1,666,542 3,148 0.75 %
Time less than $100K 53,312 43 0.32 %
Time greater than $100K 31,541 25 0.31 %
Total Short-Term Borrowings 110,404 204 0.73 %
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 110,404 204 0.73 %
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $ 59,247 4.01 %
Q4'2023
Average Income/ Yield (a) /
Volume Expense Rate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,251,143 $ 71,417 4.52 %
Total Loans (FTE) 873,635 11,695 5.31 %
Commercial Loans (FTE) 139,535 2,503 7.12 %
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 490,645 5,945 4.81 %
Consumer Loans 243,455 3,247 5.29 %
Total Investments (FTE) 5,182,557 57,032 4.35 %
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 4,298,396 48,094 4.42 %
Corporate Securities 2,129,736 14,687 2.76 %
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 1,508,494 28,041 7.27 %
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 264,514 1,627 2.46 %
Securities of U.S.
Government sponsored
entities 308,234 2,777 3.60 %
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 73,191 549 3.00 %
Other Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227 413 11.62 %
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE) 884,161 8,938 4.04 %
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 81,789 456 2.23 %
Corporate Securities 727,579 7,816 4.30 %
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 74,793 666 3.56 %
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 194,951 2,690 5.40 %
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 6,251,143 1,679 0.11 %
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,966,038 1,679 0.22 %
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits 2,901,111 1,635 0.22 %
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,085,864 128 0.05 %
Savings 1,713,803 1,431 0.33 %
Time less than $100K 63,474 51 0.32 %
Time greater than $100K 37,970 25 0.26 %
Total Short-Term Borrowings 64,927 44 0.26 %
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 64,927 44 0.26 %
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $ 69,738 4.41 %
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts $ 3,501 $ 3,540 -1.1 % $ 3,585
Merchant Processing
Services 2,735 2,863 -4.5 % 2,474
Debit Card Fees 1,902 2,067 -8.0 % 1,702
Trust Fees 867 764 13.5 % 846
ATM Processing Fees 506 622 -18.6 % 533
Other Service Fees 428 445 -3.8 % 454
Life Insurance Gains - 1 n/m 202
Other Noninterest Income 694 690 0.6 % 2,129
Total Noninterest Income $ 10,633 $ 10,992 -3.3 % $ 11,925
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE) $ 69,880 $ 80,730 -13.4 % $ 74,390
Noninterest Income /
Revenue (FTE) 15.2 % 13.6 % 16.0 %
Service Charges /
Avg. Deposits (a) 0.28 % 0.25 % 0.28 %
Total Revenue (FTE) Per
Avg. Common Share (a) $ 10.41 $ 12.01 -13.3 % $ 11.09
%
12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts $ 14,025 $ 14,169 -1.0 %
Merchant Processing
Services 10,449 11,280 -7.4 %
Debit Card Fees 6,853 7,185 -4.6 %
Trust Fees 3,318 3,122 6.3 %
ATM Processing Fees 2,170 2,618 -17.1 %
Other Service Fees 1,770 1,765 0.3 %
Life Insurance Gains 202 279 n/m
Securities Losses - (125 ) n/m
Other Noninterest Income 4,368 3,229 35.3 %
Total Noninterest Income $ 43,155 $ 43,522 -0.8 %
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE) $ 295,061 $ 325,195 -9.3 %
Noninterest Income /
Revenue (FTE) 14.6 % 13.4 %
Service Charges /
Avg. Deposits 0.27 % 0.24 %
Total Revenue (FTE) Per
Avg. Common Share $ 11.06 $ 12.18 -9.2 %
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
Salaries and Related Benefits $ 12,461 $ 12,156 2.5 % $ 12,762
Occupancy and Equipment 5,219 4,958 5.3 % 5,256
Outsourced Data Processing 2,610 2,441 6.9 % 2,614
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 1,095 1,440 -24.0 % 1,210
Professional Fees 369 389 -5.1 % 337
Courier Service 692 681 1.6 % 682
Other Noninterest Expense 3,407 3,452 -1.3 % 3,448
Total Noninterest Expense $ 25,853 $ 25,517 1.3 % $ 26,309
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense /
Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.76 % 1.62 % 1.73 %
Noninterest Expense /
Revenues (FTE) 37.0 % 31.6 % 35.4 %
%
12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change
Salaries and Related Benefits $ 50,292 $ 47,871 5.1 %
Occupancy and Equipment 20,673 20,520 0.7 %
Outsourced Data Processing 10,271 9,846 4.3 %
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 5,185 5,754 -9.9 %
Professional Fees 1,470 1,751 -16.0 %
Courier Service 2,709 2,652 2.1 %
Other Noninterest Expense 13,791 14,822 -7.0 %
Total Noninterest Expense $ 104,391 $ 103,216 1.1 %
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense /
Avg. Earning Assets 1.73 % 1.60 %
Noninterest Expense /
Revenues (FTE) 35.4 % 31.7 %
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
Average Total Loans $ 821,767 $ 873,635 -5.9 % $ 831,418
Beginning of Period
Allowance for Credit
Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 15,318 $ 17,744 -13.7 % $ 15,952
Provision for
Credit Losses - - n/m -
Net ACLL Losses (538 ) (877 ) -38.7 % (634 )
End of Period ACLL $ 14,780 $ 16,867 -12.4 % $ 15,318
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses 63 % 60 % 62 %
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.26 % -0.40 % -0.30 %
%
12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change
Average Total Loans $ 836,136 $ 912,316 -8.4 %
Beginning of Period ACLL $ 16,867 $ 20,284 -16.8 %
Provision (Reversal
of Provision) for
Credit Losses (1) 300 (1,150 ) n/m
Net ACLL Losses (2,387 ) (2,267 ) 5.3 %
End of Period ACLL $ 14,780 $ 16,867 -12.4 %
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses 64 % 72 %
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans -0.29 % -0.25 %
(dollars in thousands)
%
12/31/24 12/31/23 Change 9/30/24
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans $ 14,780 $ 16,867 -12.4 % $ 15,318
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Held to Maturity
Securities 1 1 49.1 % 1
Total Allowance for Credit
Losses $ 14,781 $ 16,868 -12.4 % $ 15,319
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments $ 201 $ 201 0.0 % $ 201
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
%
12/31/24 12/31/23 Change 9/30/24
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual
Loans $ 201 $ 401 -49.9 % $ 252
Performing Nonaccrual
Loans - 2 n/m -
Total Nonaccrual Loans 201 403 -50.1 % 252
Accruing Loans 90+ Days
Past Due 534 388 37.6 % 667
Total Nonperforming Loans $ 735 $ 791 -7.1 % $ 919
Total Loans Outstanding $ 820,300 $ 866,602 -5.3 % $ 833,967
Total Assets 6,076,274 6,364,592 -4.5 % 6,161,143
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans $ 14,780 $ 16,867 -12.4 % $ 15,318
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans / Loans 1.80 % 1.95 % 1.84 %
Nonperforming Loans /
Total Loans 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.11 %
10. Liquidity.
At December 31, 2024, the Company had $601,494 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending December 31, 2025, the Company expects to receive $309,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at December 31, 2024, the Company's debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,534,099 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at December 31, 2024, the Company had pledged $726,784 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at December 31, 2024, the Company had pledged $766,606 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company's average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $107,364 thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at December 31, 2024, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At December 31, 2024, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $766,606 thousand based on collateral pledged at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company's estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,597,486 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.
(in thousands)
12/31/24
Debt Securities Eligible as
Collateral:
Corporate Securities $ 2,539,147
Collateralized Loan
Obligations rated AAA 311,650
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions 113,082
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 273,148
Securities of U.S. Government
Sponsored Entities 292,117
U.S. Treasury Securities 4,955
Total Debt Securities Eligible
as Collateral $ 3,534,099
Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral:
Debt Securities Pledged
at the Federal Reserve Bank ($ 766,606 )
Deposits by Public Entities (726,784 )
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements (434,205 )
Other (9,018 )
Total Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral ($ 1,936,613 )
Estimated Debt Securities
Available to Pledge $ 1,597,486
11. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
%
12/31/24 12/31/23 Change 9/30/24
Shareholders' Equity $ 889,957 $ 772,894 15.1 % $ 909,040
Total Assets 6,076,274 6,364,592 -4.5 % 6,161,143
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets 14.65 % 12.14 % 14.75 %
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans 108.49 % 89.19 % 109.00 %
Tangible Common Equity
Ratio 12.90 % 10.43 % 13.03 %
Common Shares Outstanding 26,708 26,671 0.1 % 26,686
Common Equity Per Share $ 33.32 $ 28.98 15.0 % $ 34.06
Market Value Per Common
Share 52.46 56.41 -7.0 % 49.42
(shares in thousands)
%
Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
Share (Issuances) Retirements:
Total Shares Retired - - n/m -
Average Retirement Price $ - $ - n/m $ -
Net Shares Issued (22 ) (22 ) n/m (3 )
%
12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change
Total Shares Retired 4 274 n/m
Average Retirement Price $ 45.58 $ 50.11 n/m
Net Shares (Issued) Retired (37 ) 242 n/m
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
%
12/31/24 12/31/23 Change 9/30/24
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks $ 601,494 $ 190,314 216.1 % $ 502,945
Debt Securities Available for
Sale:
Corporate Securities 1,835,937 1,909,548 -3.9 % 1,901,617
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 982,589 1,484,597 -33.8 % 1,078,920
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 218,026 239,454 -8.9 % 227,565
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities 292,117 294,919 -1.0 % 303,609
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions 62,186 71,283 -12.8 % 63,876
U.S. Treasury Securities 4,955 - n/m 4,899
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale 3,395,810 3,999,801 -15.1 % 3,580,486
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity:
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 57,927 78,565 -26.3 % 62,745
Corporate Securities 735,447 728,650 0.9 % 733,748
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions (2) 51,260 71,181 -28.0 % 53,768
Total Debt Securities
Held to Maturity (2) 844,634 878,396 -3.8 % 850,261
Loans 820,300 866,602 -5.3 % 833,967
Allowance For Credit Losses
on Loans (14,780 ) (16,867 ) -12.4 % (15,318 )
Total Loans, net 805,520 849,735 -5.2 % 818,649
Premises and Equipment, net 26,133 27,016 -3.3 % 26,129
Identifiable Intangibles, net 125 347 -63.9 % 178
Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0 % 121,673
Other Assets 280,885 297,310 -5.5 % 260,822
Total Assets $ 6,076,274 $ 6,364,592 -4.5 % $ 6,161,143
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,333,389 $ 2,605,844 -10.5 % $ 2,375,958
Interest-Bearing Transaction 953,863 1,072,233 -11.0 % 925,455
Savings 1,642,360 1,699,388 -3.4 % 1,677,332
Time 82,238 96,802 -15.0 % 86,305
Total Deposits 5,011,850 5,474,267 -8.4 % 5,065,050
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 120,322 58,162 106.9 % 132,487
Total Short-Term
Borrowed Funds 120,322 58,162 106.9 % 132,487
Other Liabilities 54,145 59,269 -8.6 % 54,566
Total Liabilities 5,186,317 5,591,698 -7.2 % 5,252,103
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital 476,506 473,171 0.7 % 475,096
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Loss (168,104 ) (190,282 ) -11.7 % (127,653 )
Retained Earnings 581,555 490,005 18.7 % 561,597
Total Shareholders' Equity 889,957 772,894 15.1 % 909,040
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity $ 6,076,274 $ 6,364,592 -4.5 % $ 6,161,143
13. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
Interest and Loan Fee Income:
Loans $ 11,167 $ 11,606 -3.8 % $ 11,441
Equity Securities 195 174 12.1 % 175
Debt Securities Available
for Sale 36,843 47,783 -22.9 % 40,829
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 8,538 8,799 -3.0 % 8,587
Interest-Bearing Cash 5,659 2,690 110.4 % 6,762
Total Interest and Loan
Fee Income 62,402 71,052 -12.2 % 67,794
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 46 128 -64.1 % 47
Savings Deposits 3,148 1,431 120.0 % 2,990
Time Deposits 68 76 -10.5 % 76
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings - - n/m 2,278
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 204 44 359.1 % 254
Total Interest Expense 3,466 1,679 106.4 % 5,645
Net Interest and Loan
Fee Income 58,936 69,373 -15.0 % 62,149
Provision for Credit Losses - - n/m -
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts 3,501 3,540 -1.1 % 3,585
Merchant Processing
Services 2,735 2,863 -4.5 % 2,474
Debit Card Fees 1,902 2,067 -8.0 % 1,702
Trust Fees 867 764 13.5 % 846
ATM Processing Fees 506 622 -18.6 % 533
Other Service Fees 428 445 -3.8 % 454
Life Insurance Gains - 1 n/m 202
Other Noninterest Income 694 690 0.6 % 2,129
Total Noninterest Income 10,633 10,992 -3.3 % 11,925
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits 12,461 12,156 2.5 % 12,762
Occupancy and Equipment 5,219 4,958 5.3 % 5,256
Outsourced Data Processing 2,610 2,441 6.9 % 2,614
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 1,095 1,440 -24.0 % 1,210
Professional Fees 369 389 -5.1 % 337
Courier Service 692 681 1.6 % 682
Other Noninterest Expense 3,407 3,452 -1.3 % 3,448
Total Noninterest Expense 25,853 25,517 1.3 % 26,309
Income Before Income Taxes 43,716 54,848 -20.3 % 47,765
Income Tax Provision 12,016 15,380 -21.9 % 12,708
Net Income $ 31,700 $ 39,468 -19.7 % $ 35,057
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 26,699 26,662 0.1 % 26,685
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 26,701 26,664 0.1 % 26,686
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings $ 1.19 $ 1.48 -19.6 % $ 1.31
Diluted Earnings 1.19 1.48 -19.6 % 1.31
Dividends Paid 0.44 0.44 0.0 % 0.44
%
12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change
Interest and Loan Fee Income:
Loans $ 45,286 $ 47,116 -3.9 %
Equity Securities 719 630 14.1 %
Debt Securities Available
for Sale 167,842 190,039 -11.7 %
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 34,502 35,557 -3.0 %
Interest-Bearing Cash 19,665 10,671 84.3 %
Total Interest and Loan
Fee Income 268,014 284,013 -5.6 %
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 281 457 -38.5 %
Savings Deposits 10,377 2,993 246.7 %
Time Deposits 283 320 -11.6 %
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings 5,813 - n/m
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 665 120 454.2 %
Total Interest Expense 17,419 3,890 347.8 %
Net Interest and Loan
Fee Income 250,595 280,123 -10.5 %
Provision (Reversal
of Provision) for
Credit Losses (1) 300 (1,150 ) n/m
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit 14,025 14,169 -1.0 %
Accounts
Merchant Processing
Services 10,449 11,280 -7.4 %
Debit Card Fees 6,853 7,185 -4.6 %
Trust Fees 3,318 3,122 6.3 %
ATM Processing Fees 2,170 2,618 -17.1 %
Other Service Fees 1,770 1,765 0.3 %
Life Insurance Gains 202 279 n/m
Securities Losses - (125 ) n/m
Other Noninterest Income 4,368 3,229 35.3 %
Total Noninterest Income 43,155 43,522 -0.8 %
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits 50,292 47,871 5.1 %
Occupancy and Equipment 20,673 20,520 0.7 %
Outsourced Data Processing 10,271 9,846 4.3 %
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 5,185 5,754 -9.9 %
Professional Fees 1,470 1,751 -16.0 %
Courier Service 2,709 2,652 2.1 %
Other Noninterest Expense 13,791 14,822 -7.0 %
Total Noninterest Expense 104,391 103,216 1.1 %
Income Before Income Taxes 189,059 221,579 -14.7 %
Income Tax Provision 50,423 59,811 -15.7 %
Net Income $ 138,636 $ 161,768 -14.3 %
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 26,685 26,703 -0.1 %
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 26,686 26,706 -0.1 %
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings $ 5.20 $ 6.06 -14.2 %
Diluted Earnings 5.20 6.06 -14.2 %
Dividends Paid 1.76 1.72 2.3 %
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) A recovery in excess of principal charged off on the loan in the first quarter 2023 resulted in a $1,550 thousand reversal of the allowance for credit loss provision in the first quarter 2023.
(2) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized

