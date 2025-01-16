USOSM Enters 2025 Strong, Announces New Partner Practice In South Carolina

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has formed a new partnership with Rollar Oral Surgery , an oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice located in Conway, South Carolina. Led by Thomas F. Rollar Jr., DMD, Rollar Oral Surgery offers a full scope of OMS procedures, from implants and wisdom teeth removal to oral biopsies, facial trauma reconstruction and more.

“Dr. Rollar is an accomplished oral and maxillofacial surgeon, with decades of experience treating patients. He's also a leader in the OMS specialty, who is dedicated to the highest levels of clinical excellence, a trait that we value and look for in all of our surgeon partners,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall.

A board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, the highest credential that can be obtained in the OMS specialty, Dr. Rollar is also board certified by the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology. He is one of the most highly trained and experienced anesthesia-provider dentists in the profession.

Dr. Rollar earned his bachelor's degree from McGill University in Montreal and his DMD from New Jersey Dental School in Newark. He completed residencies through Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, New Jersey, and Medical University of South Carolina, where he served as chief resident of oral surgery.

In addition, Dr. Rollar is an advisory board member of and a former instructor at Horry-Georgetown Technical College. He serves on staff at several local medical centers and is actively involved with a number of professional organizations, such as the Grand Strand Dental Society, where he is a past president, as well as the Southeastern Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology.

Like all USOSM surgeon partners, Dr. Rollar will maintain full clinical autonomy throughout the partnership and receive an ownership stake in USOSM.

“Exceptional patient care is always our top priority, and it is for USOSM, too,” said Dr. Rollar.“With full clinical autonomy, we will continue to treat patients with the same high quality and attention-to-detail that they expect from us, and we'll gain access to USOSM's support services. USOSM provides administrative, operational and financial support, as well as access to its vast network of top oral and maxillofacial surgeons, where we can learn from one another and share best practices.”

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 28 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: .

