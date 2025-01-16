IT-Conductor Chaitm (Change Automation Intelligence) Now Available On SAP® Store

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IT-Conductor ChAITM for SAP delivers automated Change Management of SAP transports to accelerate deployments, mitigate risk, and enhance the compliance processes

- Linh Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of IT-ConductorCUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IT-Conductor today announced that its IT-Conductor ChAITM (Change Automation Intelligence) solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. IT-Conductor ChAITM integrates with SAP NetWeaver and SAP S/4HANA to streamline the transport request lifecycle, from submission to deployment, and offers real-time oversight, automated workflows, and flexible governance. This advanced approach reduces manual effort, lowers risks, and ensures compliance across SAP landscapes."With IT-Conductor ChAITM, organizations can automate their transport request management, enhancing operational efficiency while minimizing the risks associated with manual processes. Our solution brings a level of intelligence and automation to change management that ensures SAP teams can stay focused on more strategic, high-value tasks," said Linh Nguyen, CEO, and co-founder of IT-Conductor.Key Features and Benefits of IT-Conductor ChAITM on SAP-Store:1). Automated Transport Request Management: Streamlines the entire transport request lifecycle in SAP NetWeaver and SAP S/4HANA, reducing manual effort and increasing accuracy.2). Real-time Monitoring and Alerts: Provides real-time dashboards and automated notifications to monitor transport requests and quickly identify any issues.3). Risk Mitigation: Reduces the likelihood of errors in transport requests, minimizing the risk of production disruptions and costly remediation efforts.4). Improved Compliance and Auditability: Ensures complete audit trails for all transport activities, helping organizations meet regulatory requirements and strengthen governance over change management processes.5). Customizable Workflow Management: Offers flexibility to tailor workflows to specific business needs, ensuring control over transport processes across SAP landscapes.6). Enterprise Integration: Dynamic integration with customers' enterprise applications such as IT Service Management (ITSM), Identity Management, and Notification platforms.Free Trial Available: Experience the benefits of IT-Conductor ChAITM with a free trial available on the SAP-Store or at the IT-Conductor website . Discover how our solution can streamline your SAP operations at no initial cost.SAP Store, found at sap, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. These solutions complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. IT-Conductor is working with SAP to create offerings that meet specific cross industries requirements so customers can achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store .IT-Conductor is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® Build program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.About IT-Conductor TM ( )IT-Conductor is a patented, cloud-based service orchestration and automation platform designed to monitor, manage, and orchestrate enterprise IT through intelligent automation.As a global remote trusted advisor for enterprise customers, we deliver comprehensive solutions to optimize IT and business operations, including application performance management, cloud migration, and workflow orchestration. By leveraging intelligent automation, we empower our customers and managed service providers with a trusted partner to manage and automate end-to-end service delivery, enabling seamless management of their entire IT services portfolio.# # #IT-Conductor and other IT-Conductor products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of IT-Conductor Inc. in United States and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.For more information, press only:

