DSV, 1148 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT


1/16/2025 10:52:30 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1148

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock) has informed DSV A/S (DSV) that BlackRock has changed its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act in DSV as follows:

Change as of 10 January 2025

BlackRock's share capital and voting rights in DSV Holding in DSV
previously 		Holding in DSV as of 10 January 2025
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 4.96% 5.00%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 0.92% 0.76%
BlackRock's total share capital and voting rights in % 5.88% 5.77%

As of 10 January 2025, BlackRock directly or indirectly controls 13,887,012 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 5.77% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.

Change as of 13 January 2025

BlackRock's share capital and voting rights in DSV Holding in DSV
previously 		Holding in DSV as of 13 January 2025
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 5.00% 4.95%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 0.76% 0.81%
BlackRock's total share capital and voting rights in % 5.77% 5.77%

As of 13 January 2025, BlackRock directly or indirectly controls 13,878,236 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 5.77% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.

Change as of 15 January 2025

BlackRock's share capital and voting rights in DSV Holding in DSV
previously 		Holding in DSV as of 15 January 2025
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 4.95% 5.02%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 0.81% 0.73%
BlackRock's total share capital and voting rights in % 5.77% 5.76%

As of 15 January 2025, BlackRock directly or indirectly controls 13,856,622 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 5.76% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.

Contacts
Investor Relations:

Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, ...
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

