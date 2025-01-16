Ellianos Coffee Named Among The Top Franchises In Entrepreneur Magazine’S Franchise 500® Ranking

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lake City, Florida, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellianos Coffee , a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees.

“The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine.“This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success.”

Scott Stewart, Founder of Ellianos Coffee, expressed his excitement by saying, "We are incredibly honored to be recognized on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list. This achievement reflects our remarkable growth in recent years and is a tribute to the dedication and hard work of our franchisees and corporate team."

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, energy drinks, teas, and refreshers. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, and offering territories in other states across the southeast. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos Coffee, established in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart, is committed to delivering Italian Quality at America's Pace®. Throughout its 20-year history, Ellianos has expanded to 63 stores, with over 180 more in various stages of development. Franchise Business Review (FBR) recognized Ellianos as a 2025 Top Franchise and a 2024 Top Food Franchise. Entrepreneur magazine included Ellianos in its 2025 Franchise 500® list, highlighting it among the nation's top franchises. Additionally, Ellianos was celebrated as a Top 10 Coffee Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2024 and was featured in QSR Magazine's 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024. To explore franchising opportunities with Ellianos Coffee, visit .

Ellianos Coffee Location in Adel, Georgia

