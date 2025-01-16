Key To Sports Capital Presented To Gabala Representative
The opening ceremony for "Gabala - Sports Capital 2025" has
talen place with the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth
and Sports and the Gabala District Executive Authority,
Azerbaijan Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov officially
presented the key to the newly designated sports capital to Ataya
Osmanova, who is a representative of the Gabala District Executive
Authority.
This moment marked a significant step in recognizing Gabala's
role in promoting sports and youth activities in the region.
Gabala was selected as the sports capital of Azerbaijan for the
year 2025 during a voting session conducted at the Collegium
meeting of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on December 7,
2023.
This accolade highlights the city's commitment to fostering
athletic development and enhancing its infrastructure to support
various sporting events.
In 2024, Guba held the title of the Youth Capital, showcasing
how different regions of Azerbaijan are being given opportunities
to shine in the realm of sports and youth engagement.
This initiative aims to inspire more youth involvement in
athletics, promote healthy lifestyles, and boost the overall sports
culture in the country.
