Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Rear View Mirrors (SGM-463)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to display small decorative items behind the rear view mirror of a vehicle," said an inventor, from Indianapolis

Ind., "so I invented THE AIR DOT. My design allows an air freshener or another hanging type of decorative item to be quickly inserted and secured without obstructing the driver's rear view."

The patent-pending invention provides a simple way to attach an air freshener or decoration within a vehicle interior. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stick an air freshener to the dashboard or hang it from the rear view mirror stem. As a result, it ensures the mirror is never obstructed despite displaying a tassel, ornament, air freshener, etc. The invention features a compact and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-463, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED