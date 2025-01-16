Britain To Send 150 Artillery Barrels, New Mobile Air Defense System To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom is sending 150 artillery barrels produced by Sheffield Forgemasters and a new Grateful mobile air defense system specifically designed to meet Ukraine's needs.

This was announced by UK Prime Keir Starmer at a joint press with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Prime Minister said that the U.K. would send Ukraine 150 artillery barrels produced by Sheffield Forgemasters, the first such barrels manufactured in the U.K. in over two decades.

"They will start arriving in Ukraine in a few weeks," Starmer said at a press conference.

Starmer also announced the delivery of a mobile air defense system developed in collaboration with Denmark, signaling ongoing efforts to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has shown no indication that he seeks peace, citing strikes on civilians in Zaporizhzhia, attacks on Christmas, and continued assaults on energy infrastructure.

In 2025, the UK will provide more military support to Ukraine than ever before. Starmer revealed that the U.K. has already provided GBP

3 billion (USD

3.6 billion) in military aid to Ukraine this year and pledged an additional GBP

2.2 billion (USD

2.6 billion), financed by interest from frozen Russian assets.

Starmer also noted that the UK will continue training Ukrainian troops in addition to the 50,000 soldiers already trained and will collaborate with partners to expand training programs.

As reported by Ukrinform, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a 100-year partnership agreement.