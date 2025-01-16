Raft Launches Latest Version Of Raft Data Platform To Solve The Department Of Defense's Critical Data Challenges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New empowers decision-makers with real-time insights and AI-driven capabilities



WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Raft , a leading defense company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions, today announced the latest version of Raft Data Platform ([R]DP), a robust, edge-ready, scalable platform purpose-built for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to solve challenges in handling disparate, large-scale data from from the edge to the enterprise.

Raft Data Platform Interface

Continue Reading

With evolving geopolitical tensions and increasing reliance on data-driven military operations, modern warfare demands the ability to collect, process, and analyze data from multiple sources in real-time across a vast, complex, contested landscape. Using data quickly and efficiently is mission-critical, as delays in processing data cedes decision advantage to the adversary. To keep pace in the next fight, modern data platforms need to integrate more seamlessly, be more modular, and require more flexibility in government ownership and government purpose rights.

"From licensed-based solutions that come with high costs and require customization to government-owned platforms that do not have the flexibility needed for broader operational use, today's

DoD data marketplace lacks a singular solution that supports edge and DDIL environments while operating across all classification levels, until now," said Shubhi Mishra, CEO, Raft. "With [R]DP, we are providing the DoD with a much-needed flexible, AI-enabled solution that scales with evolving needs. Now, the DoD has access to a powerful platform that gives them the versatility, speed, and reliability to take control of its data landscape and stay ahead of adversaries."

[R]DP supports users of all types, from low code operators to data scientist super-users, from the edge to the enterprise and has demonstrated use cases at the tactical edge using handheld devices to users at the enterprise level using a global Common Operating Picture. [R]DP operates at and all classification levels with native Cross Domain Solutions. [R]DP seamlessly integrates various data types and modalities and moves data and industry leading speed, sub second speed, enabling decision superiority. Raft's comprehensive platform performs faster than existing operational data platforms and is already deployed on IL6 within the

DoD.

Key features and benefits include:





COP & UI Agnostic: Use any COP or UI, or leverage [R]DP's user-friendly interface.

AI-Ready: Native ML Ops layer to seamlessly integrate and deploy machine learning models to drive faster decision-making.

Native Cross Domain Solution: Integrates with both object and messaging-based diodes transferring data in real-time across and in between enclaves.

Security & Compliance: Access to fine-grained security controls at all levels for data protection and compliance across DoD environments.

Real-time Data Processing: Process and analyze data under 200ms, enabling immediate situational awareness and F2T2EA.

Modular Design: With 45 microservices, purchase only the features needed for flexibility and cost-efficiency. Data Integration and Transformation: Handle structured and unstructured data from diverse sources with seamless integration and rapid data transformation with over several billion transformations per day.

[R]DP is an essential U.S. defense data platform market solution. The new platform provides cutting-edge capabilities tailored to meet the evolving demands of modern warfare with its scalability, AI readiness, and edge capabilities. A powerful and versatile solution, [R]DP enables data collection, analysis, and visualization across a wide range of environments to drive operational efficiency and enhance decision-making across the DoD.



For more information, visit





About Raft

Raft is a leading defense technology company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and government agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions. We transform complex data into actionable insights, enabling mission-critical decisions on Earth and beyond. Our modular platforms are designed to eliminate operational friction and data fatigue, ensuring you have the correct information at the right time to achieve mission success.

Contact Raft :

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Raft

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED