Nrgene Canada And Northern Indigenous Fish Company Partner To Drive Circular Economy With BSF In Saskatchewan

Transforming Fish Waste into Sustainable Protein and Fertilizers with Cutting-Edge Black Soldier Fly in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NRGene Canada Inc ., a leading AI-driven genomics company in the agricultural industry, announces its partnership with Ile-a-la-Crosse Fish Company Inc.

Together, the two companies will utilize fish waste to develop sustainable protein solutions. This collaboration marks a major step forward in promoting circular practices and fostering a more resilient future.

The project will apply BSF larvae growth technology to convert fish processing waste into valuable resources, including high-quality protein for the pet food and aquaculture industries, and nutrient-rich organic fertilizers

NRGene Canada uses Black Soldier Fly (BSF) technology to address diverse waste streams by developing customized, elite BSF varieties tailored to specific by-products. BSF larvae are highly efficient in converting organic waste into valuable resources, including high-quality protein and nutrient-rich fertilizers. In this project, NRGene will optimize BSF strains for fish processing waste, maximizing resource efficiency while creating high-value products

NRGene Canada will provide unique science and technology to develop a tailored and optimized feed protocol for fish waste from Ile-a-la-Crosse. The calibration of this protocol will take place at the recently opened North American Insect Center (NAIC) in Saskatoon, a collaborative effort between NRGene Canada and Bühler

"Using our unique Ag-Tech and feed calibration expertise we can optimize the use of any waste," said Dr.

Gil Ronen, CEO of NRGene Canada. "By converting fish waste into high-value products, we're not just addressing environmental challenges-we're creating new economic opportunities."

Commercial-Scale Facility

Following the calibration of the feeding protocol, both companies will establish a state-of-the-art commercial facility on-site at Ile-a-la-Crosse. The facility will process large volumes of fish waste annually, supporting a more sustainable and diversified economy in northern Saskatchewan.

"Our community is thrilled to be at the forefront of this innovative project," said Tyler Morin CEO of Ile-a-la-Crosse Fish Company. "This partnership aligns with our business and cultural values of sustainability and resourcefulness while opening doors to new jobs and economic growth."

Driving Circular Economy in Saskatchewan

This partnership strengthens Saskatchewan's commitment to circular economy principles by improving resource efficiency, reducing waste, and promoting responsible environmental practices. By processing fish industry by-products with Black Soldier Fly larvae, the project contributes to the province's innovation goals, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and creates new economic opportunities through job creation and revenue growth. Moreover, it supports eco-friendly protein production, positioning Saskatchewan as a leader in sustainable protein alternatives while attracting new industries to the region. "Our collaboration with Ile-a-la-Crosse Fish Company highlights the transformative potential of AgTech and community partnerships," said Masood Rizvi, General Manager of NRGene Canada. Together, we're driving a new model for waste management and resource efficiency in Saskatchewan."

About NRGene Canada

NRGene Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of NRGene Technologies Ltd. (TASE: NRGN), an AgTech company that uses AI and Big Data solutions to analyze genetic information to accelerate and improve the natural development of key crops and animals in the global agriculture and food industries.

NRGene Canada runs several IP development projects on top Canadian crops and the Black Soldier Fly, using its technology to develop new BSF varieties with enhanced characteristics tailored to industry needs.



About Ile-a-la-Crosse Fish Company Inc.

Ile-a-la-Crosse Fish Company is a leading community-based organization dedicated to sustainable fishing practices and economic development in northern Saskatchewan. The company plays a pivotal role in the regional fishing industry, supporting local livelihoods and environmental conservation.

