Artprize Economic Impact Soars To Over $71 Million In 2024

In addition to this impressive economic surge, the event delivered substantial fiscal benefits for Kent County, contributing over $260,000 in new tax revenue from hotel stays, sales, and other taxable spending by visitors. ArtPrize also supported 547 local jobs, further solidifying its role as a catalyst for regional economic growth.

"We're thrilled to see the tremendous economic and cultural contributions of ArtPrize 2024," said Catlin Whitington, Executive Director of ArtPrize. "This event not only drives measurable economic outcomes but also amplifies the intangible value of art and culture. It fosters community engagement, energizes our vibrant urban core, and brings a unique, global celebration to Grand Rapids."

The 16-day event drew nearly 800,000 visitors to the ArtPrize district, with the majority indicating a strong likelihood of returning to Grand Rapids in the future. The consistent increase in attendance has had a remarkable impact on local businesses, creating sustained growth for the city's economy.

"Throughout its 15-year history ArtPrize has continued to evolve to benefit artists, visitors, and the community," said Richard App,Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Retail Retention & Attraction Specialist. "By enlarging the footprint to include adjacent downtown business districts, ArtPrize is not only giving other neighborhoods an opportunity to participate, it also widens the economic impact to a larger portion of our community while showcasing many of our vibrant neighborhoods."

"As ArtPrize has evolved over its 15-year history, a few important things have remained constant: inspiration, innovation, and impact. Every year organizers innovate to keep the event fresh and add to the vitality of our destination. It all adds up to a strong economic impact benefitting small businesses and our hotel partners throughout

Kent County," said Doug Small, President and CEO of Experience Grand Rapids.



For local businesses looking to participate in the city's thriving arts scene, please consider serving as a venue during the event. Registration for the 2025 competition opens March 3 for venues. For artists, registration will open March 31. For more information, visit .

ArtPrize continues to serve as a beacon of innovation, creativity, and economic vitality, enriching the cultural fabric of Grand Rapids while fueling its ongoing transformation as a premier destination for arts and culture. In 2025, ArtPrize will be held September 18 - October 4.

For the complete Economic Impact Report, click here .

About

ArtPrize

ArtPrize is an annual, open, independently organized, international art competition that celebrates creative expression, bringing together art enthusiasts, artists, and the community. Since its inception, ArtPrize has aimed to showcase the transformative power of art and foster a culture of creativity. ArtPrize is a 501(c)3, and continues to provide access to the visual arts by the support of our sponsors, donors, and underwriters.



