Fanduel Brings America's #1 Sportsbook To Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sports fans in Puerto Rico can head to the FanDuel Sportsbook retail location in San Juan to register with FanDuel

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier gaming company, announced the availability of FanDuel Sportsbook within Puerto Rico and the opening of a new retail sportsbook in partnership with CAGE Puerto Rico II ("CAGE Sports") at #53 Edificio El Caribe, Calle Palmeras in San Juan.

Registration and New Customer Offers

Puerto Rican residents who are at least 18 years of age can visit the FanDuel Sportsbook in partnership with CAGE Sports in San Juan to register with FanDuel and set up an account. Tourists and visitors can register as well and enjoy placing bets during their stay. Customers must sign up in-person at the retail location to use the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Once registered and validated, customers who make their first wager of at least $5 will receive $200 in

Bonus Bets . Bonus Bets can be used to bet on college basketball, NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MMA, golf, boxing, soccer and more.

America's #1 Sportsbook

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is simple, secure and convenient and offers a best-in-class platform with features for both new and experienced bettors, including:



Customer Focused : FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature and 24/7 customer service.

An Innovative Spirit : FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game Parlay bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app and the first to give early payouts for championship teams. Additional features like The Pulse offer a curated experience that follows the biggest storylines in sports and offers live bets on the moments that matter most.

Sports Betting 101 : FanDuel Sportsbook has an

online betting guide

to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting and an Explore feature that delivers a simplified betting experience for fans of all experience levels. The Explore tab includes narrative-driven question format bets like 'Who Will Win This Game?" educational tutorials, popular bets, parlay builders and more. Commitment to Responsible Gaming : FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play and features in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as a personalized dashboard called My Spend that offers customers a streamlined way to view personal play stats and spending patterns to help track budget. FanDuel also has a

Responsible Gaming

site where customers can find additional support services.

Puerto Rico becomes the 24th state or territory where FanDuel offers mobile sports betting, joining Arizona; Colorado; Connecticut; Illinois; Indiana; Iowa; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Maryland; Massachusetts; Michigan; New Jersey; New York; North Carolina; Ohio; Pennsylvania; Tennessee; Vermont; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; West Virginia and Wyoming.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia.



FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT ).



Media Contact:

FanDuel Group / [email protected]



About CAGE Puerto Rico II

CAGE Puerto Rico II was incorporated in 2020 as part of an initiative by the Directors of Caribbean CAGE LLC to serve the emerging gaming industry in Puerto Rico .

Caribbean CAGE LLC is a gaming company focused primarily on the installation, operation and

management of video lottery and video gaming terminals, linked gaming systems and game content

including Sports Betting, Virtual Sports and iGaming throughout the Caribbean and Latin

America. Caribbean CAGE LLC was co-founded by Robert L. Johnson and Robert B. Washington in 2004 for the purpose of bringing superior Video Gaming Terminals and Gaming Machines, central computer systems and exciting, new downloadable game content to targeted

Latin America and Caribbean countries with the goal of enhancing local economies and creating

local entrepreneurial and employment opportunities. Caribbean CAGE LLC is headquartered in

St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands with offices and operations in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados,

Republic of Guyana, the Dominican Republic, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Las Vegas, Nevada and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

For media inquiries and contacts:

Janet Davila at [email protected]

or 787-758-8650.



SOURCE FanDuel Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED