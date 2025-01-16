Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Storage Unit For Hair Care/Styling Appliances (SGM-458)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to store hair care products such as blow dryers, curling irons, flat irons, brushes, and combs," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented THE VAULT. My design increases organization, safety, and convenience."

This patent-pending invention provides a storage unit designed to organize a multitude of personal care items such as hair styling appliances. In doing so, it ensures items are easily accessible for styling. It also eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, stylists, barbers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-458, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

