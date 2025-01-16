Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Virtual Inventory Shopping Cart (OCM-1663)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient way to do your grocery shopping," said an inventor, from
Yucaipa, CA., "so I invented the VIRTUAL INVENTORY SHOPPING CART. My design avoids extra steps for an enhanced shopping experience. It also could increase security while reducing the incidence of theft within a store."
The patent-pending invention provides a new type of virtual shopping system for retail shops and grocery stores. In doing so, it could make the task of shopping easier. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also may reduce theft. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the shopping industry.
The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCM-1663, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
