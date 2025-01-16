Statement Of The Number Of Actions And Voting Rights In 24.12.31

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital and the total number of rights (Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.