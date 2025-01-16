Stolt-Nielsen Limited To Present The Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024
Date
1/16/2025 10:19:13 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Present the Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024
LONDON, January 16, 2025 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a presentation to discuss the Company's unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 15:00 CET (09:00 EST, 14:00 GMT) .
The presentation will be hosted by:
- Mr. Udo Lange - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Alex Ng - Vice President Strategy & Business Development, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
For investors, analysts and journalists who wish to attend in person, the presentation is being held at SEB, Filipstadveien 10, 0250 Oslo, Norway. Those who wish to participate in the live presentation online may access it here . The presentation will be published on our website:
For additional information please contact:
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
...
Alex Ng
Vice President Strategy & Business Development
UK +44 (0) 207 611 8913
...
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
...
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
MENAFN16012025004107003653ID1109098209
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.