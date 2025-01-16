Tootris Partners With SMART To Deliver Groundbreaking Child Care Benefits For Union Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOOTRiS and SMART team up to support union members

SMART becomes the first building trades union to offer nationwide Child Care benefits, setting a historic precedent for working families

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TOOTRiS , the nation's leading provider of real-time Child Care Benefits, announced today a first-of-its-kind partnership with SMART , the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers. This pioneering collaboration establishes SMART as the first building trades union in the United States to adopt wrap-around Child Care Benefits for its members, reinforcing its legacy of providing innovative support for working families.

By integrating Child Care Benefits, SMART is tackling one of the greatest challenges facing working families and supporting members - at home and on the job.

"This partnership sets a new standard for addressing the real-life challenges faced by working families," said Michael Coleman, General President of SMART. "We are proud to be the first building trades union in the country to provide access to Child Care programs nationwide, ensuring that our members, especially apprentices and members with young families, have the support they need to thrive in their careers and at home."

Child Care remains a significant barrier for workers in the trades, where parents often have unpredictable schedules and mobile jobs. Costs have surged over 50% in the past decade, and the shortage of providers has made securing care even more difficult. Apprentices and younger members, who are often in the early stages of building their careers and salaries, are particularly vulnerable.

Through the partnership with TOOTRiS, SMART members gain access to over 200,000 licensed Child Care providers nationwide via the company's state-of-the-art platform, including programs offering non-traditional hours, drop-in care, and 24/7 availability. Leveraging technology, TOOTRiS allows parents to search, compare, and enroll in care based on real-time availability tailored to their needs, while offering free, unlimited online and phone support to participants.

“TOOTRiS is proud to partner with SMART to tackle the Child Care crisis head-on,” said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood.“Parents in the trade industry are the backbone of progress. By providing real-time access to quality Child Care solutions, TOOTRiS will empower parents to thrive in their careers while ensuring their children-the future of our economy and country-have the foundation they need to succeed. Together, we're building stronger families, industries, and communities."

This groundbreaking initiative is poised to strengthen participation in the unionized sheet metal industry, particularly among women and young families. Currently, less than 9% of skilled trades workers are under the age of 25, and less than 5% are women*.

“This partnership addresses a critical gap for families in the trades, enabling parents - especially women - to succeed in careers that were once out of reach due to a lack of Child Care,” said Allison Grealis, Women in Manufacturing Association President and Founder.“This is a step forward for support and inclusion in the workforce.”

"Increasing access to Child Care is critical to the success of workforce development in the skilled trades," added Sean McGarvey, President of North America's Building Trades Unions. "This partnership between SMART and TOOTRiS exemplifies how the building trades can lead by example, ensuring that members have the resources to balance their work and family life. It's a model for how we can address a growing need facing today's workforce."

About SMART:

SMART, the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, is one of North America's most dynamic and diverse unions, with more than 230,000 members. SMART's members ensure the quality of the air we breathe, promote energy efficiency, and produce and provide vital services that move products to market and passengers to their destinations.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care network with over 200,000 providers across the country. TOOTRiS provides a seamless Child Care Benefits workforce solution that meets the new CHIPS Program requirement by giving working parents direct access to the most affordable, accessible, reliable, and high-quality Child Care options. TOOTRiS is the first and only technology that unites key stakeholders (parents, providers, employers, government agencies) in a single platform, enabling employers to provide turn-key Child Care Benefits to increase productivity, retention, recruiting, and ROI, while their workforce has the flexibility and family support they need. For more information, go to tootris.

