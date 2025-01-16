(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Isolators Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. pharmaceutical isolators market size is expected to reach USD 222.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2030. The rapid growth of the pharmaceutical in the U.S. and advancements in technologies used in the industry are anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.



The growth of the industry in the U.S. is primarily driven by continuous progress in the field of medicines and bioscience. The rising demand for aseptically processed parenteral medicines, along with increased investments in the industry, is anticipated to drive the market in the U.S.

Pharmaceutical isolators are seeing fast-paced technological advancements in aseptic processing in terms of incorporation of robotics and automation solutions and industry 4.0. By integrating robotics within gloveless pharmaceutical isolators, the risk of microbe contamination, as well as particle contamination caused by human intervention is reduced.

The industry is moving toward energy efficiency and sustainability. Pharmaceutical isolators offer higher energy efficiency as compared to the Restricted Access Barrier System (RABS). Energy saving in pharmaceutical isolators can be up to 65% as compared to 30% offered by RABS which is likely to positively improve their demand.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Isolators Market Report Highlights

The closed isolators segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030 owing to the ability to operate without personnel access to the critical zone, making them suitable for application in the preparation of toxic materials

The positive pressure segment accounted for 54.6% of the overall revenue share in 2024, owing to its demand in sterile processes when the process is of particular significance and keeping any contaminants out of the isolator is a priority

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Isolators Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Isolators Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Application Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand Gap Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. U.S. Pharmaceutical Isolators Market: Type Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Isolators Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Open Isolator

4.1.2. Closed Isolator

Chapter 5. U.S. Pharmaceutical Isolators Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Isolators Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Positive Pressure

5.1.2. Negative Pressure

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Vendor Landscape

6.3. Competitive Dynamics

6.4. Company Profiles



Comecer

LAF Technologies

Iso Tech Design

Nuaire

Getinge

SKAN

M. Braun InertGas-Systeme

I.M.A.

AZBIL Telstrar Syntegon Technologies

