Nintendo Says To Release Switch 2 Console In 2025

Nintendo Says To Release Switch 2 Console In 2025


1/16/2025 10:12:35 AM

Paris: Nintendo will release the Switch 2 this year, a successor to its flagship Switch console that has sold almost 150 million units worldwide, the Japanese games giant said Thursday in a statement.
"The Nintendo Switch 2... will be released in 2025," the company wrote on its website, including a video showing the 2017-era Switch transforming into the new iteration of the gaming machine and trailing more information in an April livestream.

