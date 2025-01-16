Nintendo Says To Release Switch 2 Console In 2025
Date
1/16/2025 10:12:35 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Paris: Nintendo will release the Switch 2 this year, a successor to its flagship Switch console that has sold almost 150 million units worldwide, the Japanese games giant said Thursday in a statement.
"The Nintendo Switch 2... will be released in 2025," the company wrote on its website, including a video showing the 2017-era Switch transforming into the new iteration of the gaming machine and trailing more information in an April livestream.
MENAFN16012025000063011010ID1109098155
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.