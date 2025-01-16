ALCHEMCO IS HONORED TO ANNOUNCE FERA MAULANI AS ALCHEMCO INDONESIA's MARKETING MANAGER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mario Baggio, Alchemco CEORICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alchemco , a global leader in subsurface membrane waterproofing, is proud to recognize the onboarding of Fera Maulani as Marketing Manager at Alchemco Indonesia. Her appointment reflects Alchemco's ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and advancing strategicgrowth within the waterproofing and construction sectors.With over 11 years of expertise in product launches, project management, digital marketing, and strategic planning, Maulani is poised to drive impactful initiatives that align with Alchemco's mission to protect and enhance global infrastructure. Maulani, a seasoned marketing professional with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Stiami Bekasi, brings extensive experience in market research, customer relationship management, and digital marketingtools such as SEO, PPC, and social media management. Her passion for building strong brands and fostering meaningful connections will be invaluable to Alchemco's efforts in the region.Her impressive career includes leading campaigns that boosted brand awareness, managing cross-functional teams, organizing exhibitions, and executing multi-channel marketing plans that significantly increased sales and market share. Prior to joining Alchemco Indonesia, Maulani founded and successfullyled her own business, achieving a remarkable 20% market share increase within six months through innovative strategies.“Fera Maulani's strategic thinking and creativity are the perfect additions to our global marketing team,” said Mario Baggio, CEO of Alchemco.“Her proven leadership and innovative approach will play a key role in advancing Alchemco's vision for the waterproofing industry. We are thrilled to welcome her and look forward to her contributions.” As Alchemco continues to lead the way in advanced waterproofing solutions, the company celebrates the addition of talented professionals like Maulani, whose expertise and dedication exemplify the values that drive the industry forward.About Alchemco: Alchemco is setting industry standards with their advanced waterproofing technologies. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Alchemco delivers high-quality products designed to protect and enhance infrastructure worldwide. Alchemco's Enzyme Modified Subsurface Membrane waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, dominating the current position as one of the world's most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems . For more information, visit .

