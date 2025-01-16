Stem Cell Therapy Market Set To Surge, Projected To Reach $2.61 Billion By 2033 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global stem cell therapy , valued at US$ 394.50 million in 2024, is poised for exponential growth, with projections estimating a market size of US$ 2,612.92 million by 2033. This remarkable expansion represents a compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of 23.97% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-Stem cell therapy, known for its transformative potential in regenerative medicine, is gaining significant traction as it addresses critical medical needs across a wide range of therapeutic areas. From treating degenerative diseases to providing innovative solutions for injuries and genetic disorders, stem cell therapy is at the forefront of medical innovation.Market DynamicsDriver: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Driving Demand for Regenerative and Cell-Based Therapeutic SolutionsThere has been a global increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses over the years which has, in turn, led to a heightened interest in stem cell therapy market. As per the World Health Organization, there are approximately 41 million deaths that can be attributed to chronic illnesses every year which represents approximately 71% of all deaths globally. The International Diabetes Federation states that there are at least 463 million people who are confirmed as adults suffering from diabetes all across the globe. In the United States of America, the American Cancer Society claimed that there would be 19.3 million new cases of cancer in the year 2023. On top of that, cardiovascular diseases reportedly affect around 523 million individuals which indicates the rate at which chronic disease conditions are spreading. The above statistics clearly show that there is a dire need for advanced and more efficient treatment measures to be made available.Similarly, the increase in cases related to Alzheimer and Parkinson also add to the need for stem cell therapy market. According to the Alzheimer's Disease International, there are over 55 million people who have dementia which is a number that is expected to double in every two decades which requires an ample amount of attention. Effects of Parkinson's disease are faced by more than 10 million people around the globe according to the Parkinson's foundation. To add on, the Global Burden of Disease Study is reported to have stated that musculoskeletal problems alone are faced by 1.71 billion people on this planet. The higher the number of diseases develops the more apparent it shows the need for stem cell therapies in this sector.As the scope of regenerative medicine expands in the stem cell therapy market, investment in stem cell research increases in tandem. From the standpoint of the global investment panorama in transplant medicine, 2023 marks a significant increase with the 'regenerative medicine' category. In comparison, there are more than 1,200 ongoing clinical trials related to cell therapy situated in the US and Canada, according to clinicaltrials.Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @Top Players in Stem Cell Therapy Market.Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.AlloSource.STEMCELL Technologies, Inc..Merck KGaA.Sartorius AG (CellGenix GmbH).PromoCell GmbH.Takara Holdings, Inc..Lonza.ATCC.AcceGen.Cell Applications, Inc..Bio-Techne.Cellular Engineering Technologies.Mesoblast Ltd.Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Cell Source.Adipose tissue-derived MSCs (mesenchymal stem cells).Bone marrow-derived MSCs.Placental and umbilical cord-derived MSCs.Other Cell SourcesBy Type.Autologous stem cell therapy.Allogeneic Stem Cell TherapyBy Delivery Method.In Vivo.Ex VivoBy Therapeutic Use.Oncology.Musculoskeletal disorders.Wounds and injuries.Cardiovascular system diseases.Surgery.Inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.Nervous system disorders.Drug Discovery.OthersBy End User.Hospitals.Ambulatory Surgical Centres.Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies.Academic & Research Institutes.OthersBy Region.North America.The U.S..Canada.Mexico.Europe.Western Europe.The UK.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.Rest of Western Europe.Eastern Europe.Poland.Russia.Rest of Eastern Europe.Asia Pacific.China.India.Japan.Australia & New Zealand.South Korea.ASEAN.Rest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA).Saudi Arabia.South Africa.UAE.Rest of MEA.South America.Argentina.Brazil.Rest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+1 888-429-6757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.