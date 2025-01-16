(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "For forty years, Metron has been an leader in the invention and development of robust solutions for some of the toughest technical problems facing national security," stated J. Van Gurley, President and CEO of Metron. "The establishment of a Chief Engineer position is part of our focus on accelerating the operational transition of our inventions and solutions to the

warfighters. At Metron and in his earlier career with the Navy, Dr. Zarnich established an unmatched record for pulling new innovative technologies out of and fast-tracking them into operations through multiple programs of record. In his new role, Dr. Zarnich will work to accelerate transitions across the entire Metron portfolio."

"It is an honor to serve in this capacity at such a critical time for the nation," stated Dr. Robert Zarnich, Chief Engineer, Metron. "Our approach to battlespace sensing, perception, fusion and track custody, combined with Metron's unique Decision Superiority innovations enables us to provide critically needed capabilities for warfighters. I look forward to collaborating with our military leaders along with industry and academia partners to ensure we deliver needed capability advancements at speed and scale."

With Dr. Zarnich's executive transition to Chief Engineer, Dr. Vincent will now lead the Advanced Mathematics Applications (AMA) division. In this role, he will be responsible for the Decision Superiority and Sensor Perception, Fusion and Target Custody

portfolio, which includes: mission planning and execution, statistical signal and information processing,

advanced sonar & radar processing, electronic warfare, tracking & target custody, distributed sensor processing & fusion, acoustic intelligence, and other innovations to support the most difficult challenges facing our national security.

"In his 5 years at Metron, Nick has generated significant growth in our mission planning and Decision Superiority technology areas, making them our largest project areas today," stated J. Van Gurley, President and CEO of Metron. "He is ideally suited to take over leadership of our largest division delivering next-generation DoD mission planning ecosystems, advanced signal processing, sensor perception & fusion, target custody, and advanced undersea and electronic warfare capabilities."

"With our team's strong focus on providing game-changing capabilities to our warfighting customers, I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional team dedicated to leveraging cutting edge innovation to advance our national security,'" stated Dr. Vincent, Vice President, Metron Advanced Mathematics Applications Division.

Since 1984, Metron has been at the forefront of technological innovation, providing tools that empower operators by fusing ambiguous information across multiple sources, inferring mathematically sound insights based on those data, and driving mission success rates through system-generated recommendations that provide the best outcome. Recent successful transitions of innovations from the lab to operations include the

ILRT and TRK fusion and tracking solutions currently deployed across the Undersea Enterprise; our DoD mission planning ecosystem tools (e.g. Horizon), and our platform, sensor, payload, and mission agnostic Resilient Mission AutonomyTM

for defense and offshore energy autonomous applications.

Metron will showcase its portfolio of solutions at booth #2209, during the West 2025 Conference that takes place January 28th- 30th at the San Diego Convention Center in California. 2025 WEST: Premier Sea Services Event San Diego - Event Map

About: Dr. Robert (Bob) Zarnich, Chief Engineer

Dr. Zarnich has more than 40 years of experience in statistical signal and information processing, tracking, data fusion, and practical artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) for national security systems. Under his leadership, he has developed a wide range of innovative undersea warfare applications, imaging, RADAR, and C41 planning systems. Throughout his tenure, Dr. Zarnich's focus has been to elevate Metron's impact to full lifecycle relevance, bringing advanced technology beyond the beltway to the warfighter, tailored to increasing their effectiveness and lethality. Prior to joining Metron in 2007, Dr. Zarnich was the Director of Advanced Development and Chief Scientist for Undersea Warfare for the Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS). In addition, he led the Navy's ASW technical community as the principal for Submarine Combat Systems signal processing advanced development, and pioneered the development of the APB process coupled with the Acoustic Rapid COTS Insertion (ARCI) program that led to significant software reuse across the ASW enterprise enabling over $1B in cost avoidance for the Navy.

About: Dr. Dominick (Nick) Vincent, Vice President, Advanced Mathematics Applications Division

Dr. Vincent has dedicated over fifteen years to the advancement of Naval Research and Development, serving as a principal investigator developing innovative satellite imagery processing capabilities and as the R&D program manager for the Oceanographer of the Navy. With more than 25 years of experience as a Naval Officer, his extensive operational experience and leadership experience includes working across the Navy and Joint Forces, leadership roles within Naval Oceanography focused on providing direct risk management support across the spectrum of applied warfare areas as well as two operational command tours. Joining Metron in 2019, Vincent has held executive-level R&D leadership roles in the development of operational risk management decision-support systems based on the fusion of a wide range of data to include intelligence, operational capabilities, and environmental data. He successfully transitioned Metron's innovative operational risk management mission planning system to the Navy in 2022 and continues to lead its development and sustainment. In 2024, he initiated a new $53M three-year effort to expand these capabilities to the rest of the Armed Services and Joint Forces.

About Metron Inc.

Metron Inc. is an award-winning, trusted provider of advanced research, scientific, and software solutions for defense, government, and commercial markets. The Company delivers a strategic advantage for our customers in the areas of Decision Superiority, Resilient Mission AutonomyTM, Sensor Perception, Fusion and Target Custody, and Integrated Solutions. For over forty years, the Company has been at the forefront of technology innovations with expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Bayesian inference, probabilistic modeling, advanced sensor processing, and data fusion. Grounded

in

a

first

principles

approach,

Metron solutions transform information into intelligent action.

Founded

in

1984,

Metron is employee-owned and headquartered in Reston,

Virginia,

with

U.S.

locations in Portland, Denver, San Diego, and Honolulu. .

