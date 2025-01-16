(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The buy now pay later market is forecasted to grow by USD 826.10 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 118.6%

This study identifies the affordable and convenient payment service as one of the prime reasons driving the buy now pay later market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by increasing adoption of online payment method, increase in demand for delayed payments for online purchases, and rise in spending on luxury products among adult population. Also, increase in adoption of BNPL payment technology among youth and growth in e-commerce industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the buy now pay later market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading buy now pay later market vendors. Also, the buy now pay later market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Buy Now Pay Later Companies



Affirm Holdings Inc.

Afterpay US Services LLC

Inc.

APaylater Financials Pte. Ltd.

Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

Grab Holdings Ltd.

Hoolah Holdings Pte Ltd.

Klarna Bank AB

Laybuy Holdings Ltd.

Mastercard Inc.

Monzo Bank Ltd.

One97 Communications Ltd.

Pace Now Enterprise Sdn Bhd

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Perpay Inc.

Rely Pte Ltd

Revolut Ltd.

Social Money Ltd.

Visa Inc. Zip Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2023

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Buy Now Pay Later Market 2018 - 2022

5.2 End-user segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.3 Channel segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 The AI impact on Global Buy Now Pay Later Market

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Small-medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user

9 Market Segmentation by Channel

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Channel

9.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 POS - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 Market opportunity by Channel

10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview

11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges in 2023 and 2028

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900