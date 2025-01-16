Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market Share & Size, Growth, Industry Trends Emergen Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The of ADME toxicology testing is critical to evaluating the safety and efficiency of new drug candidates before they are allowed

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global ADME Toxicology Testing Market is projected to grow significantly, expanding from an estimated USD 6.3 billion in 2024 to USD 10.8 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth is driven by increasing drug discovery and development activities, stringent regulatory requirements for drug safety, and advancements in in vitro and in silico testing technologies.

ADME toxicology testing evaluates the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) properties of chemical compounds, along with their toxicological effects. These assessments are critical in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors to ensure drug safety and efficacy, minimize late-stage clinical failures, and reduce development costs.

Market Drivers

The rise in drug discovery and development activities, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for innovative therapeutics, is a key factor propelling market growth. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in preclinical and clinical research to enhance drug safety and meet regulatory requirements.

Technological advancements in ADME toxicology testing, such as high-throughput screening (HTS), 3D cell culture, and in silico modeling, are significantly improving the accuracy and efficiency of toxicity evaluations. These innovations are helping researchers predict drug safety profiles more effectively, reducing the risk of adverse events during clinical trials.

Government and regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA), are emphasizing the need for comprehensive ADME toxicology testing to improve patient safety.

Market Challenges

The high cost of advanced testing technologies and equipment remains a significant challenge. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often struggle to afford these tools, limiting their ability to conduct extensive preclinical testing.

Additionally, limited standardization in testing protocols across regions creates inconsistencies in data interpretation and compliance, posing barriers to market growth.

Segment Insights

In Vitro Testing dominates the market, driven by its ability to provide rapid and cost-effective toxicity data without the ethical concerns associated with animal testing.

In Silico Testing is the fastest-growing segment, fueled by advancements in computational modeling and predictive toxicology tools that enhance the efficiency of drug development.

Industry Updates

In March 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new high-throughput ADME platform to accelerate preclinical drug discovery and development workflows.

In June 2022, Charles River Laboratories announced a strategic collaboration with a leading biotechnology company to enhance its ADME toxicology testing services using AI-driven predictive models.

Key Players

Prominent companies in the global ADME toxicology testing market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Covance Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Cyprotex Limited

Cellular Dynamics International

Market Segmentation

By Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):

In Vitro Testing

Cell-Based Assays

Biochemical Assays

Others

In Silico Testing

In Vivo Testing

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):

Systemic Toxicity Testing

Renal Toxicity Testing

Hepatotoxicity Testing

Neurotoxicity Testing

Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Rest of MEA

