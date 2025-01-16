Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market Share & Size, Growth, Industry Trends Emergen Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The market of ADME toxicology testing is critical to evaluating the safety and efficiency of new drug candidates before they are allowed
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global ADME Toxicology Testing Market is projected to grow significantly, expanding from an estimated USD 6.3 billion in 2024 to USD 10.8 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth is driven by increasing drug discovery and development activities, stringent regulatory requirements for drug safety, and advancements in in vitro and in silico testing technologies.
ADME toxicology testing evaluates the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) properties of chemical compounds, along with their toxicological effects. These assessments are critical in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors to ensure drug safety and efficacy, minimize late-stage clinical failures, and reduce development costs.
Market Drivers
The rise in drug discovery and development activities, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for innovative therapeutics, is a key factor propelling market growth. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in preclinical and clinical research to enhance drug safety and meet regulatory requirements.
Technological advancements in ADME toxicology testing, such as high-throughput screening (HTS), 3D cell culture, and in silico modeling, are significantly improving the accuracy and efficiency of toxicity evaluations. These innovations are helping researchers predict drug safety profiles more effectively, reducing the risk of adverse events during clinical trials.
Government and regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA), are emphasizing the need for comprehensive ADME toxicology testing to improve patient safety.
Market Challenges
The high cost of advanced testing technologies and equipment remains a significant challenge. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often struggle to afford these tools, limiting their ability to conduct extensive preclinical testing.
Additionally, limited standardization in testing protocols across regions creates inconsistencies in data interpretation and compliance, posing barriers to market growth.
Segment Insights
In Vitro Testing dominates the market, driven by its ability to provide rapid and cost-effective toxicity data without the ethical concerns associated with animal testing.
In Silico Testing is the fastest-growing segment, fueled by advancements in computational modeling and predictive toxicology tools that enhance the efficiency of drug development.
Industry Updates
In March 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new high-throughput ADME platform to accelerate preclinical drug discovery and development workflows.
In June 2022, Charles River Laboratories announced a strategic collaboration with a leading biotechnology company to enhance its ADME toxicology testing services using AI-driven predictive models.
Key Players
Prominent companies in the global ADME toxicology testing market include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
Eurofins Scientific
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Covance Inc.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Promega Corporation
Cyprotex Limited
Cellular Dynamics International
Market Segmentation
By Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):
In Vitro Testing
Cell-Based Assays
Biochemical Assays
Others
In Silico Testing
In Vivo Testing
By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):
Systemic Toxicity Testing
Renal Toxicity Testing
Hepatotoxicity Testing
Neurotoxicity Testing
Others
By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Academic and Research Institutions
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
