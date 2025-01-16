Rajasthan Mandapam To Feature World-Class Facilities: CM Sharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Mandapam will feature world-class facilities and shall host major events while Unity Mall will promote local products, said Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday.

Addressing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday, Sharma stated that Rajasthan Mandapam would become a prominent venue for cultural and business events while promoting the state's rich art, culture, and tourism.

He also directed officials to study the best centres in India and abroad to incorporate top-tier features, including a convention centre, exhibition halls, meeting spaces, and ample visitor parking.

Sharma announced that Rajasthan Mandapam would be equipped with world-class facilities, setting an example for other states. He emphasised the importance of creating a robust action plan to ensure the necessary arrangements and infrastructure for hosting major events seamlessly.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the proposed construction of Unity Mall in Jaipur to promote indigenous products under initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'One District-One Product.' This mall will serve as a one-stop marketplace for GI-tagged products, handicrafts, and other local goods.

Designed with shopkeepers' needs in mind, the mall will include facilities such as a common training centre, open theatre, business meeting halls, and seminar rooms.

During the meeting, officials presented the proposed action plan for Rajasthan Mandapam and Unity Mall. Industry and Commerce Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore, Additional Chief Secretary Shikhar Aggarwal, Principal Secretary Alok Gupta, senior RIICO officials, and other key stakeholders were in attendance.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure that supports cultural heritage, economic growth, and local artisans, ensuring Rajasthan remains a frontrunner in cultural and business innovation.